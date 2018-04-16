Another week has started, but this is one that almost everyone in the U.S. dreads. Taxes are due tomorrow, unfortunately, so whether you've already paid your dues or are stressing about how much you owe, I have some app sales to take your mind off things for a bit. I wish that there were more notable items in here, but that's just the way it goes. See you all after Tax Day.

Free

Apps

  1. PICTAIL - June Bug $1.49 -> Free; 2 hours
  2. Guide2Sarajevo - Sarajevo Audio Travel Guide $3.99 -> Free; 4 days
  3. Elite Music Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Oneamp Pro - Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Text Viewer $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. SkanApp hands-free PDF scanner $7.99 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. Equations: The Math Puzzle Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  2. Flow levels $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Sticks Legends-Stickman Ninja(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Damn Little Town $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Infinity Dungeon 2 VIP - Summon girl and Zombie $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
  10. Maze Planet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours
  2. Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Ontrax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Simplicon Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Retax - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Olix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  10. Rocsy Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Best Simple Violin Tuner(No Ads!) $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Yoga Asana Practice Design $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
  3. Floating Shortcuts $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days
  4. MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  5. Super Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  6. Animated Photo Widget + $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. Betting Tips H-Time - F-Time $19.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  8. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. Channel Manager Pro Youtube $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  10. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 5 days
  11. Camera ZOOM FX Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  12. Color Splash FX Unlocker $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  13. LockMyPix Photo & Video Vault $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  14. OBD2 Car Wizard Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  15. PhotoMaker Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  16. Photo FX Live Wallpaper Unlock $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  17. Watch Face - WatchMaker Premium License $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  18. Weather Station $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  19. Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  20. German-Czech Dictionary XXL (nemecky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.99; 6 days
  21. Reminder Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  22. World Military Map Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  23. LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
  24. WatchMaker Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Smashing The Battle $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. Spider Solitaire 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. 6 takes! $1.59 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. BioAnillaMobile - Bird Control $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days
  5. BioPorcinoMobile - Manage your pigs $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days
  6. Café International $3.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  7. Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Age of Civilizations $2.20 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  10. Draw Cartoons 2 FULL $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  11. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  12. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  13. Color by Numbers - Animals + $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  14. Connect the Dots - Ocean PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  15. Monster's Socks $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  16. Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  17. Swordbreaker The Game $2.00 -> $0.99; 6 days
  18. Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  19. Alter Dogma $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  20. I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  21. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. PLASTICON 2.0 - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  3. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days