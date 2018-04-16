Article Contents
Another week has started, but this is one that almost everyone in the U.S. dreads. Taxes are due tomorrow, unfortunately, so whether you've already paid your dues or are stressing about how much you owe, I have some app sales to take your mind off things for a bit. I wish that there were more notable items in here, but that's just the way it goes. See you all after Tax Day.
Free
Apps
- PICTAIL - June Bug $1.49 -> Free; 2 hours
- Guide2Sarajevo - Sarajevo Audio Travel Guide $3.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Elite Music Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Oneamp Pro - Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Text Viewer $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- SkanApp hands-free PDF scanner $7.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Equations: The Math Puzzle Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Flow levels $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Sticks Legends-Stickman Ninja(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Damn Little Town $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Infinity Dungeon 2 VIP - Summon girl and Zombie $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Maze Planet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Ontrax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Simplicon Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Retax - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Olix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Rocsy Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Best Simple Violin Tuner(No Ads!) $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Yoga Asana Practice Design $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Floating Shortcuts $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Super Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Betting Tips H-Time - F-Time $19.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Channel Manager Pro Youtube $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 5 days
- Camera ZOOM FX Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Color Splash FX Unlocker $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- LockMyPix Photo & Video Vault $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- OBD2 Car Wizard Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- PhotoMaker Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Photo FX Live Wallpaper Unlock $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Watch Face - WatchMaker Premium License $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Weather Station $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- German-Czech Dictionary XXL (nemecky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.99; 6 days
- Reminder Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- World Military Map Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
- WatchMaker Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Smashing The Battle $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Spider Solitaire 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- 6 takes! $1.59 -> $0.99; 4 days
- BioAnillaMobile - Bird Control $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days
- BioPorcinoMobile - Manage your pigs $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days
- Café International $3.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Age of Civilizations $2.20 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Draw Cartoons 2 FULL $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Color by Numbers - Animals + $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Connect the Dots - Ocean PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Monster's Socks $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Swordbreaker The Game $2.00 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Alter Dogma $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- PLASTICON 2.0 - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
