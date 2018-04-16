Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so.

Apps

AR Stickers: Foodmoji

Android Police coverage: Foodmoji and Text AR Stickers get their own Play Store listing [APK Download]

Google originally released their AR Stickers app with a bunch of different sticker packs contained inside. But it would seem the bloat was too much, so some of those packs have been taken out and released as their own apps, though you will still need the original AR Stickers app to use them. AR Stickers: Foodmoji contains a plethora of augmented reality anthropomorphic food-themed stickers, which should add a bunch of goofy flavor to your photos should you feel inclined to use them.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Express yourself with playful emoji, and oh yeah… they're made of food. This is a sticker pack for AR Stickers. It requires AR Stickers (https://goo.gl/psBTzk) and ARCore (https://goo.gl/77tPbU) to be installed first.

AR Stickers: Text

Android Police coverage: Foodmoji and Text AR Stickers get their own Play Store listing [APK Download]

AR Stickers: Text is another augmented reality sticker app from Google that was recently taken out of the original AR Stickers app and released as its own listing on the Play Store. You will still need the original app installed to use these. This pack concentrates on displaying words as stickers. What's great about this is that you can create your own words using whatever letters you like.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Write what’s on your mind, put it in your own unique style, and place it into the world. This is a sticker pack for AR Stickers. It requires AR Stickers (https://goo.gl/psBTzk) and ARCore (https://goo.gl/77tPbU) to be installed first.

Taskade - Checklist, Outliner, Team Bullet Journal

Android Police coverage: Taskade is a to-do manager with integrated collaboration tools

Taskade is a new app that seeks to make your bullet lists and random thoughts more collaborative. It supports multiple groups, sharing tools, and numerous ways to invite others easily into your groups. Anyone can log in with Twitter, Google, or Facebook, which makes joining the service dead simple. Plus it is completely free to use.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Did you know that the average person has about 70,000 thoughts a day? Use Taskade to capture your ideas, goals, and daily tasks. Taskade is a friendly space for your checklists, outlines, and notes. Use it as your simple to-do list and task manager. You can instantly make a list and share it with your friends, family, and team.

Fluce for Twitter is one of the newer Twitter clients to hit the Play Store, and by golly, it actually looks pretty good. It supports a large array of customization options, which means you can easily theme this to look exactly how you would like. It also supports custom timelines and gifs.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Fluce is a fully customizable Twitter Client for Android. With Fluce you will have the ability to create your own Twitter-Client according to your own preferences. Whether you like stars instead of hearts, squared profile pcitures or other colors, you can edit Fluce as you like. Alongside all those features like the timeline, notifications, direct messages, ...

Exodus Privacy

Exodus Privacy provides an easy way to check all of the permissions and trackers in your apps. So if you are a privacy conscious individual, or you are simply miffed about the current news covering Facebook's data collection, this tool will offer you the necessary details to decide whether or not an app is worth using.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Exodus Privacy helps you to know which trackers and permissions are embedded in apps installed on your device. The app downloads reports from Exodus Privacy (https://exodus-privacy.eu.org/) and shows them to you app by app.

Notifix - Content Aware Notification Management!

Grenadeguy's Notifix will change the way you read your notifications. What it does is it groups your notification by using machine learning so that your apps will be categorized correctly, instead of merely relying on the app name. This way all of your notifications will always be relevant to the categories you have chosen to group together.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Not just another notification manager. Notifix uses app type and processes notification content using machine learning to automatically group notifications into their respective categories - not just based on the app's name. You can later check those grouped notifications without losing content and the link that the notification carries.

ES Global's Clone app&multiple accounts for Facebook-MultiFace is a new tool for easily accessing multiple accounts in the Facebook app. Just plug in all of your accounts into this release, and then select which account you would like to use. The next time you open the Facebook app, you will be signed in as that specific user.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MultiFace supports to clone and run multiple Facebook accounts on one phone at the same time. It’s a special version of ES Parallel Accounts for Facebook. Now Clone app & multiple accounts for Facebook - MultiFace is created for users to log on multiple accounts. Try MultiFace NOW.

Beamy

Beamy is similar to the emoji augmented reality apps Google has been releasing, though this one concentrates more on customizable avatars instead of simple sticker packs. Once you create a new design, you can use it inside of your messaging app, or splice the character into one of your photos with the help of AR. But even if you don't want to use the AR functionality, you can still get some use out of this app since the AR features aren't mandatory.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Create your character and send animated messages driven by emojis. 3D CHARACTER CONFIGURATOR: generate and optimize your individual character in order to communicate via your digital surrogate with your family and friends. Beamy is available as beta.

hello.com

The original listing for hello.com was released back in 2016. So this isn't a new app per se, though it is a new listing intended exclusively for an Indian market. So unless you live in that region, you will have to limit yourself to the older app. Short of that one stipulation, this release provides all of the same community-driven content for sharing interests and meeting like-minded individuals as the original.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

hello is a social network that connects you with communities of people who share your interests, around the world and in your neighborhood. Make new friends when you join communities from over 1000+ various interests. Meet people who love what you do, and discover interesting things people are sharing. hello is the next evolution of orkut.com.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Cox Voice Everywhere

Cox Voice Everywhere is a tie-in app for Cox's landline phone service. It provides an easy way for you to access your home phone number from your Android device. You can make and take calls using this number, and you can also check your voicemails and access the rest of your account information for your Cox account. All you need is plug in your account details while making sure that you have internet access through mobile data or WiFi and you will be all set to make and receive calls.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Wherever you go, the all-new Cox Voice Everywhere app is ready to bring the capabilities your home phone service along with you. With a robust set of new features and functionality, all you need is Wi-Fi or mobile network connection to access all the benefits of your Cox home phone service account.

Xperia Ear Duo

Sony's Xperia Ear Duo app is a tie-in release for the Xperia Ear Duo wireless stereo headset. Think of it as a personal assistant app that provides access to a plethora of data that is conveniently relayed to you over your headset. You can pick and choose which details you want the app to inform you of, plus you will still be able to hear your surroundings while wearing the headset, which is excellent for safety.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The Xperia Ear Duo offers a new listening experience while staying connected to the world. You can enjoy music, make calls and more, all while still being able to hear your surroundings. With this app, you can do the initial setup, check the instruction manual and customize each setting of Xperia Ear Duo.

ASUS Data Transfer

The ASUS Data Transfer app is a new tool designed to help ASUS users transfer their data from an old device to their new ASUS phone. The majority of people will probably never use this, though it is nice to see ASUS supplying an app for easy data migration.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ASUS Data Transfer helps you move data and app from your old Android device to a new ZenFone:

Move contacts, call history, messages, photos, videos, music, compressed files, document files and apps.

No USB cable or mobile network required. Transfer contents by using a local hotspot established by your ZenFone.

Easy 4-step process to move multiple data and files.

Speedy data migration. Faster than data restoration from cloud backup.

Remote Support for Knox Manage

Samsung's Remote Support for Knox Manage is a tool for connecting business users with their IT admin so that they can provide support for the company's fleet of Samsung branded devices. As the user, you can record video segments and take screenshots to then instantly send them to the proper people who can help troubleshoot any issues you are having.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Knox Manage Remote Support enables IT Admin's remote troubleshoot when users encounter a problem. It is a remote troubleshoot solution for the IT Admin and users of Knox Manage. Knox Manage Remote Support provides:

Doesn't require in-person analysis

Support all of Samsung devices

Record device screen as a video clip and send to IT Admin.

Capture device screen as an image file and send to IT Admin.

Enables IT Admin to send the files to the user and vice versa.

Energy Bar - Curved Edition for Galaxy S8/S9/+

Energy Bar - Curved Edition for Galaxy S8/S9/+ is a device-specific third-party battery bar that looks great on curved screens. Not only does it stay out of your way thanks to its placement at the top of your screen, but it also provides a few slick-looking animations that liven up the experience. Plus there are a ton of user setting that can be tweaked so that you can theme this to look however you like. Oh, and if you were looking for a version that works with your Note 8, there is an app for that device too.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

This version is exclusive for Samsung Galaxy S8/S9/+. Adds a configurable Energy Bar at the top of your screen indicating current Battery level. And just when you think, such a simple battery bar can display such a crucial information, try plugging in your charger - you'll be amazed by the details of the animation you'll see.

Live Wallpapers

ShaderPaper - OpenGL Shader Live Wallpapers

DigitallyServiced's ShaderPaper is one of the best live wallpaper apps I have ever seen. There are 40 separate shaders to choose from, and each one can be tweaked to look exactly how you like. Plus you can conserve your battery by bumping down the movement detail, which is great for all of you battery-conscious users out there. And best of all, you get all of this free of charge.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

OpenGL shaders are full programs that run on your phone's GPU that allow for very awesome looking backgrounds that are animated. This includes many different shaders of different styles and colors providing many ways to customize how your background looks. All live wallpapers can also be configured as DayDream screensavers to be displayed full screen when your phone is docked or charging.

