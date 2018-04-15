The Essential Phone's initial $700 price obviously wasn't very enticing, as the phone has since fallen to as low as $399 with a free 360 Camera attachment. Today's $399 deal from Amazon and Best Buy doesn't include the 360-degree camera, but let's be honest; you were never going to use that after the first day of ownership anyway.

For your $399.99, you get a phone with a nearly bezel-less front and a notch, a ceramic back, a 5.7" 1440p LCD, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a 3,040mAh battery. Android 8.1 Oreo recently rolled out to it, so you have the most recent version of Android on board. It's hard to beat those specs for the money, though it is worth noting that it still has issues on T-Mobile.

Amazon and Best Buy are both offering this $399.99 price in the Black Moon and Pure White colors. Each retailer has its own selling points; Amazon offers free two-day shipping, but Best Buy has in-store pickup. If you're looking for a well-built phone with great specs, this should definitely be on your list.