Alright everybody, it's now time for another Android gaming roundup. Previously I have covered classic games that received a modern makeover, and today I will be concentrating on classic games that have been ported over to our OS with very few changes. This means the titles listed below will mostly retain their original look, and are only slightly updated for use with touchscreen controls and modern hardware. For many of us, these are the games we grew up playing, and they are just as great now for new and old players alike. So without further ado, here are the best retro games that have been ported to Android.

Commander Keen in Keen Dreams

Commander Keen in Keen Dreams was originally released for DOS all the way back in 1991. It is a 2D sidescrolling platformer that uses a pseudo-3D effect for its level design. There are a total of 13 different stages to explore, with 3 difficulty levels that can be changed in the main settings. This way the player's skill level doesn't matter, which means just about anyone can enjoy this title.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Commander Keen is up to his "ears" in vegetables. '90s PC action star Commander Keen is making his official Android debut. Trapped in the land of Tuberia, the usually fearless Keen is facing every child's worst nightmare: vegetables. Making his way through the dangerous (yet nourishing) surroundings, he must fight his way through hordes of vicious broccoli beasts, savage asparagus warriors, and a bushel of other leafy green nasties.

NetHack

NetHack is an open-source game that is probably one of the few titles out there that has been in development since its original (1987) release. It started out as an ASCII graphical roguelike, and has since had its design updated with a range of new tilesets that look a lot more appealing. This particular release on Android has 6 tilesets included with the download, plus it supports a bunch of USB control options for those of you who aren't satisfied with the default touchscreen inputs.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

This is an Android port of NetHack: a classic roguelike game originally released in 1987.

User-friendly interface

6 different tilesets to choose from

Touch screen support

Soft keyboard support

Physical keyboard support

Trackball support

Optional Wizard mode

Autokick feature

Custom tilesets

Lock View: do not center around character if map can fit on screen

Hearse: enable players to share bones files over the internet

Ghosts'n Goblins MOBILE

Capcom has released quite a few classic games in the last few years on the Play Store. Ghost 'n Goblins Mobile is probably one of the more recognizable titles out of the bunch. It most definitely is an improvement over the earlier Mega Man ports, so you shouldn't have to worry about any framerate issues. Just keep in mind that this is a very difficult game and the touch controls may not be accurate enough for some players. Oh, and if you enjoyed this one, you will also want to check out its sequel Ghouls'n Ghosts MOBILE.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ghost ‘n Goblins, the legendary side-scrolling action platformer is now available for smartphones. Enjoy Sir Arthur's original adventure anytime, anywhere. Return to the days of yesteryear in this famously difficult action platformer. As Sir Arthur, you must battle against demons and undead in order to rescue the princess Prin-Prin.

Tomb Raider I

Tomb Raider is a 3D adventure game with a lot of platforming and plenty of puzzles to solve. The controls seem a little archaic by today's standards, though they still offer a serviceable experience. It doesn't use a dual-stick system like most games do these days. Instead, there's a virtual d-pad and an array of buttons for strafing, jumping, and so on. The on-screen layout is somewhat cluttered. Thankfully physical controller support is built-in. And if you have already played through this one, you can also grab its sequel on the Play Store,

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

We’re going back to where it all began for one of the most famous video games of all time. That’s right, Tomb Raider I is now available for your Android device in all its ORIGINAL glory. We've not messed about with it, so it’s the full, unedited, unadulterated experience from the classic release at a super-low price.

BLAZING STAR

SNK's Blazing Star was for its time one of the best looking 2D sidescrolling shooters for the Neo Geo gaming system. It is a direct sequel to Pulstar, which was itself a close cousin to R-Type. There are a few animated cinematics scattered throughout its gameplay, and its use of pre-rendered backgrounds allow for a very detailed game that still looks great today. So if you are looking for one of the best shoot 'em ups ever made, this is most definitely a top contender.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The legendary NEOGEO 2D action shooting masterpiece “BLAZING STAR” heads out to Android devices. Shoot down enemies with your powerful options and various weapons. In addition to its classic “ARCADE MODE”, this perfect conversion of “BLAZING STAR” includes a “MISSION MODE”, allowing you to select in which stage you want to play.

R-TYPE

R-Type is probably one of the most well known 2D sidescrolling space shooters ever made. I for one played it for many years on my original '89 Gameboy thanks to a cart I scored while living in Japan. Not only is the level design fantastic, but each stage has a huge boss fight at the end that takes plenty of practice before you recognize all of their patterns. Plus there is something to be said for the versatile weapon system that allows you to attach your guns on the fly in two different directions.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Let's go back in the 80's with this classic old-school shoot'em up. One of the biggest arcade game will make you travel back in the day. Be ready to have fun with this old-school side-shooter game. The game is the challenging R-Type you used to play before. And we kept all its specifics, just the way you remember it.

Alien Breed

Team 17 has been around for ages, and one of their earliest games was Alien Breed, a top-down 8-bit shooter that plays a heck of a lot like Gauntlet. It was also heavily inspired by the Alien movie universe, thanks to its sci-fi theme. You can play with the original graphics, or take advantage of the new and improved design for enhanced graphics, audio, and controls.

Monetization: $1.99 / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 - $5.99

Alien Breed is the classic sci-fi, top-down shooter developed by Team17. Launching originally in 1991, Alien Breed has now been remade for Android which can only mean one thing… it’s time to turn down the lights, turn up the sounds and encounter Alien Breed again.

SAMURAI SHODOWN II

Samurai Showdown II is hands-down my favorite arcade fighting game. As a kid, a friend and I would have one of our mothers drive us 40 minutes to a mall that had the game playable on a big screen monintor. This was a special treat for us as our closest mall had a horrible arcade. This is why I still to this day love playing a few rounds in Samurai Showdown II. For me, it is one of the best fighters ever made, and now you can play it on your phone with ease. The only problem I have with this port is that it doesn't support online play, which is a bit of a bummer.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Due to the fantastic response from our devoted fans, we have extended the Sale Campaign for "SAMURAI SHODOWN II". Spread the word and don't miss out on this unique opportunity to play "SAMURAI SHODOWN II" with your friends. SAMURAI SHODOWN II, the sword-based fighting game masterpiece has finally cut its way to Android devices.

The Bard's Tale

Not only is The Bard's Tale an old console game from 2004, it is also one of the earlier high-tier Android RPGs that dates back to 2012. So if you have never heard of this one before, you have been missing out. It's a classic 3D action RPG developed by inXile Entertainment, a studio that knows how to make a solid role-playing game. But what really makes it stand out is its snarky dialog, which certainly keeps the gameplay entertaining throughout the 14-hour campaign.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

They said it couldn’t be done… a full-scale massive 3D epic role-playing game on Android. See why it’s the BIGGEST Android game ever made. You are the Bard, a selfish rogue weary of pointless sub-quests and rat-infested cellars. Through magical song you summon characters to join you in battle, heal your party, and take damage on your behalf.

METAL SLUG X

Metal Slug X exists in a weird place in the Metal Slug series. It is a remake of Metal Slug 2 that improves some issues the original had with slowdown. It is probably my favorite game in the series thanks to this extra bit of polish. Imagine if you took the 2D side-scrolling run 'n gun gameplay from Contra and added on top some of the most detailed pixel art graphics ever created, and that is what you get here. It is a sight to behold, even after 19 years. And if you would like to check out a few of the other titles in the series, they are available for Android here and here.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

"METAL SLUG X" is an updated version of "METAL SLUG 2" with a lot of new elements for even more fun and excitement. Bosses and other enemy characters await you at different points on the battlefield, so that even players who have perfected the previous installment will enjoy this new and improved game map.

Double Dragon Trilogy

I would imagine most people are familiar with the Double Dragon franchise. It was the king of arcade brawlers for a time, and it also received a few solid ports on the NES. The Double Dragon Trilogy collects all three of the arcade titles (so if you were hoping for the NES ports, you are out of luck). Each of the three games stay true to their original graphics and gameplay, though the new touchscreen controls can be a little wonky. Your best bet is to play this one with a controller, which shouldn't be a problem since it supports a wide range.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Enter Double Dragon Trilogy, a compilation specially optimized for mobiles and which includes all three installments of the beloved arcade series: Double Dragon, Double Dragon 2: The Revenge, and Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone. The first one begins with Billy and his brother Jimmy, two martial arts experts, in a mission to rescue Billy's girlfriend, Marian, who’s been kidnapped by the Black Shadows Gang.

Ms. PAC-MAN by Namco

Bandai Namco's Ms. PAC-MAN is so much better than the original. First of all, there is a bow on the top of the main characters head, which may be pointless, but ads a level of charm that is hard to argue against. The second major difference will be clear when you start to notice that the stages turn different colors one after another. Also, the majority of mazes have two escape tunnels, instead of only one. So while these may be only a few small tweaks, when added up the extra layer of detail, for me, places this sequel above the original.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ms. PAC-MAN by Namco is one of the most popular video games in American arcade history. Who can forget the countless hours and quarters spent outrunning ghosts and chomping dots? Re-live the retro action on your device with the queen of the arcades. Move Ms. PAC-MAN with three different control modes.

Ys Chronicles 1

It's always nice to see a classic Japanese role-playing game that didn't come from Square Enix. Ys Chronicles I is a remastered version of Ancient Ys Vanished: Omen, with new graphics, anime-style cutscenes, and full touch controls. This series of action RPG may not be considered a blockbuster outside of Japan, though it's definitely worth the price for gamers who don't enjoy turn-based battles but still want that old-school feel.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

In Ys, you play as Adol Christin, an adventurous young swordsman. Early in the story, you find yourself on a mysterious beach in Esteria, a kingdom whose cities are besieged by hordes of demoniac creatures. Esteria’s people are depending on you to defeat the demons and free the kingdom.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic

Atari may have completely taken a dump on the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise, but that doesn't mean the earlier games aren't worth playing. As a matter of fact, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is still heralded as the best of the bunch, and it has a mobile port available on Android. Sure, the graphics may not look that great when compared to newer games, but that just means it should run a wide range of devices, which is a good thing indeed.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $5.99

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic is a new RCT experience, combining the best features from two of the most successful and beloved RCT games in the series’ history – RollerCoaster Tycoon® and RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2. Create and run amazing parks complete with the most outrageous rides imaginable.

RE-VOLT Classic 3D (Premium)

While the shiny action of modern racing games can be great, there are few who can resist the allure of a good old-fashioned RC racer. The release of RE-VOLT Classic 3D on Android brings its similarly-named 1990's console counterpart to the Play Store with sparks, electricity, and fourteen tracks that will take you through a "friendly neighborhood" in a race for radio-controlled glory.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $6.99

The legend of RC Racing game, “RE-VOLT Classic”, back to Android. Race radio-controlled cars through the neighborhood and beyond in the classic arcade racer RE-VOLT. Fast paced, exciting driving, with explosive weapons and unique track designs deliver a larger than life racing experience like no other.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Out of all of the Grand Theft Auto games on Android, Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the one that offers the deepest experience. For the uninitiated, this release lets you romp through a fictional Southern California as you try to make your way through a vast open-world to earn your place at the top of the food chain by any means necessary. Plus if you would like to pick up GTA III, Liberty City Stories, Vice City, or Chinatown Wars, they are also available on the Play Store.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Five years ago, Carl Johnson escaped from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas, a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs and corruption. Where filmstars and millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, it’s the early 90’s. Carl’s got to go home.

Bully: Anniversary Edition

Bully: Anniversary Edition is another popular title from Rockstar Games, but unlike the GTA series, this one is more focused on the story and gameplay, over an open-world sandbox that is often best when looking for a large playground to goof around in. It tells the tale of a schoolyard bully who must navigate the social hierarchy of the corrupt and crumbling prep school, Bullworth Academy.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Bully: Anniversary Edition includes everything from the critically acclaimed Bully: Scholarship Edition plus support for high-resolution displays, enhanced graphics, improved lighting and textures, and controls redesigned for touch gameplay, all while adding multiplayer with new Friend Challenges.

Secret of Mana

Square Enix has ported a bunch of classic '80s and '90s RPGs to the Play Store. Secret of Mana is one of those games, and it assuredly is one of the best to ever be released. Unlike many of their titles, this is an action RPG that plays similarly to the Zelda franchise. This means the touchscreen controls can be a problem if you are not used to playing action games with them. Luckily there is also support for physical gamepads, so no matter how you prefer to play there is a control option for you. And if you would like to check out the first title in this series, Adventure of Mana is also available on the Play Store.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Initially released in Japan in 1993, Secret of Mana took the world by storm with its innovative real-time battle system and gorgeously rendered world. It continues to stand out among other action RPGs for its seamless gameplay that anyone from beginner to veteran can enjoy.

DARIUSBURST -SP-

Dariusburst -SP- was originally a little-known side-scrolling shooter series on the PlayStation Portable. The Android port features all of the bullet hell action you would expect from this kind of shooter. The graphics are very demanding, so you will want to make sure you meet the required specs. And if you don't enjoy playing shoot 'em up with touch controls, you will be glad to hear that bluetooth controllers are supported

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The shooting game classic has arrived. The DARIUS(SAGAIA) series made shooting game history with its unique atmosphere and sound design, and now the latest installment, DARIUSBURST, is available for Android. Based on the critically acclaimed handheld console game DARIUSBURST, this smartphone edition boasts intuitive, responsive controls optimized especially for touchscreens.

Star Wars™: KOTOR

Fifteen years ago the best Star Wars-themed RPG ever made was released for the Xbox. Eleven years later Bioware's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was ported to Android by Aspyr Media. So now you can play this classic from the comfort of your phone or tablet. It plays great using the default touchscreen controls, plus it also supports external controllers for those of you who require something more tactile.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith. You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side?

XCOM®: Enemy Within

2K's XCOM: Enemy Within may be one of the newer "classics" listed in this roundup, but that doesn't mean it hasn't earned its place. It is probably one of the best strategy games ever made for PC, and its port for Android doesn't stray too far from that experience. You can expect to find all of the content from the original Enemy Within, with performance to match. The touchscreen controls can be a little finicky, though they are still good enough to get you through the entire game without too much hassle.

Monetization: $9.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

XCOM®: Enemy Within is a standalone expansion to the 2012 strategy game of the year XCOM®: Enemy Unknown and it's now available on GooglePlay devices. Enemy Within features the core gameplay of Enemy Unknown plus more exciting content. Check out the new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions, and multiplayer mode for the fresh new strategy gaming experience.

CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.)

Square Enix's Chrono Trigger is considered by many to be the best turn-based JRPG of the '90s, and maybe of all time. The Android port has had a bit of checkered past, what with Square Enix leaving it completely broken for over a year. Luckily it would seem the devs have turned a new corner, as a major update was recently pushed out that improves the controls, graphics, sound, and adds in cloud saving support. Plus there are a couple of new areas to explore with the additions of the Dimensional Vortex and Lost Sanctum dungeons, which should give old players something new to try out.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The timeless RPG classic returns loaded with upgrades. Journey to the forgotten past, to the far future, and to the end of time. A big adventure to save the planet, now begins… CHRONO TRIGGER is the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY.

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions is another high-profile Square Enix release, but this one is a little different than the majority of their titles. You see, it is a mainly a tactical game with a few RPG elements. It plays out like a game of chess, where you move your heroes in certain directions and use special powers that are dependent on their class and race. So think of this more as a "cult classic" when comparing it to the developer's more popular offerings. Oh, and if you would like to check out another Final Fantasy port that isn't part of some offshoot series, you should check out FF VII.

Monetization: $11.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions has arrived for GooglePlay. Released as the Final Fantasy series' first tactical RPG in 1997, Final Fantasy Tactics on Playstation went on to sell over 2.4 million copies worldwide. The game grew in popularity upon its re-release in 2007 as Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions for the PSP with added features such as new movies, scenarios and Jobs.

The World Ends With You

The Square Enix hits keep on coming, but I promise, this is the last one for today. The World Ends With You was originally released for the Nintendo DS handheld, and at the time its quirky action RPG gameplay offered something fresh yet familiar for the genre. There is no denying that the art design is very unique, and its fashion-based gameplay remains just as original as ever. If you have never played through this one before, make sure you add it to your must-play list because you are definitely missing out.

Monetization: $17.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Square Enix’s fresh-faced hit The New York Times called “one of the best role playing games ever designed for anything” has busted onto Android in a big way, with a slick and addictive new combat system, eye-popping HD art, and (of course) plenty of zetta awesome reasons for longtime fans to double dip.

Carmageddon

Carmageddon is a vehicular combat game that was released for PC back in 1997. This is immediately apparent once you get a good look at the graphics. But despite an art direction that has not aged well, there is still a ton of fun to be had here. Unlike most arcade racers, you get to run over pedestrians while also trying your hardest to take out your opponents. Destruction is the name of the game, and Carmageddon unflinchingly delivers on that front.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Carmageddon is the original freeform driving sensation, where pedestrians (and cows.) equal points, and your opponents are a bunch of crazies in a twisted mix of automotive killing machines. The game features anarchic drive-wherever-you-like gameplay and over-the-top surreal comedy violence.

Rayman Classic

In the last few years Rayman led a revival of classic 2D platforming on consoles and Steam, and as of 2016 the original game (which debuted way back in the PlayStation era) has been available on the Play Store. This is the one that set the tone for some of the most colorful and creative platformers ever made, and it shouldn't be missed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the original Rayman is back… and for the 1st time on your mobile. Embark on epic adventures with Rayman in one of the most influent platform game of all times and relive the experience of playing the original version of the 1995 hit. The evil Mr Dark has stolen the Great Protoon and captured the Electoons.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic

Sega's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic was released as part of their SEGA Forever program, which for a time was how Sega went about publishing their classic games on Android free of charge. They were able to do this by stuffing a ton of ads into these games. Luckily they included a way for users to remove them. All you have to do is plunk down $1.99 for a one-time in-app purchase, and the ads will be gone.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP to remove ads

One of the best selling SEGA games of all time - Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is now available for free on mobile. Rediscover SEGA’s super Sonic masterpiece. Dr. Eggman is back to his old tricks, trying to find the seven Chaos Emeralds that will enable him to complete his ultimate weapon, the Death Egg.

Beyond Oasis Classic

Beyond Oasis Classic is another SEGA Forever release. The enjoyable action RPG gameplay hasn't changed one bit, though the touch controls will take some getting used to. Now don't get me wrong, this is still a solid port, but it was obviously originally created with physical controllers in mind. Not that I let that stop me from experiencing the wonderful story again after all these years. It's a classic after all.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP to remove ads

The sprawling, lavish, action RPG Beyond Oasis is now available on mobile. Play free and rediscover SEGA’s timeless adventure. Embark on a timeless journey of discovery and adventure in one of SEGA's most epic action RPGs. Summon elemental spirits with the power of a magical ‘Armlet’ to battle an ancient evil that has risen in your land.

Crazy Taxi Classic

Crazy Taxi Classic is another Sega port re-released under the SEGA Forever program. It is a taxi racing game that tasks the player with delivering passengers under a specific time limit, which usually results in you crazily driving around the city. It has a kicking soundtrack, and the timed arcade mode is perfect for when you only have a few minutes to spare but feel like taking a quick spin.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP to remove ads

Hey hey, come on over and have some fun with Crazy Taxi, SEGA's ground-breaking, open-world driving game. Here. We. Go. Play for free and earn craaaazy money. Barrel through traffic packed streets, hurdle off parking garages, and crazy combo your way to crazy money in a wild frantic race to scare up the most fares.

Atari's Greatest Hits ReMaster

Last but not least I present you Atari's Greatest Hits ReMaster. As the name would suggest, this is a collection of Atari-branded games that initially released for the Atari 2600. If you are an old-school gaming fanatic, this selection of 100 games should bring back plenty of memories. And if you have never played any of the games from the Atari 2600's library, let me just say right now, you are in for a treat.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Relive the Golden Age of Gaming with a collection of the most popular retro Atari games from the 70s and 80s. AGH has been remastered to work on more modern Android devices. This extensive catalog pays homage to original Atari classics, with controls designed to mimic what fans remember from 30 years ago.

And that is the end of the list. Obviously, these are not the only retro ports on Android, they just happen to be some of the more notable classics. If there are any games that you would to have liked to have seen in this list, please go ahead and mention them in the comments below. This way everybody can get in on the fun.