Microsoft pushed out an update to its OneDrive Android app, bringing the version up to 5.7. It adds the ability to restore recently-deleted files in case you accidentally sent them to the trash. It also comes with full Oreo compatibility, which notably includes notification channels and background battery optimization support.
As always, here's the changelog:
- Accidentally delete a bunch of stuff? OneDrive has your back! We'll let you know when a large number of files are deleted from your OneDrive so you can restore them if you made a mistake.
- Full Android O compatibility including notification channels and background battery optimizations.
I'll admit that I've accidentally deleted something from my Dropbox, Google Drive, or Synology Drive (the latter two have trash/recycle bins, and I rarely use the former). The thought of an app pestering me with "Hey, did you mean to delete all that?" doesn't exactly excite me, but perhaps I represent a minority. Moving on, it's good to see OneDrive fully support the Oreo goodness, especially the improved background battery optimization.
You can always download the app or check for the update via the widget below. If it hasn't hit your devices yet, you can grab it over here at APK Mirror.
