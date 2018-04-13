Look at you, playing games on a phone that was not specifically designed for gamers. How can you expect to compete in PUBG or the upcoming Fortnite when your phone doesn't have any sick green accents or liquid cooling? Well, Xiaomi is here with a phone to improve your gaming skills. The previously rumored Black Shark gaming phone is official, and it's coming to China on April 20th.

This phone looks like a phone for gamers, which is to say it's shaped strangely and has lots of green accents. Apparently, the odd shape is designed to be easier to hold, and the green makes it faster. Ok, I made up the last part. It should be a fast phone, though. It packs a Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, a 6-inch 1080p display (with HDR), and 128GB of storage. There's also a version with just 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Inside is a liquid cooling system (I'd bet on a passive heat pipe of some sort) that can lower internal temperatures by 8 degrees Celsius.

The Black Shark has a 4,000mAh battery for long gaming sessions, but there's no microSD card slot or headphone jack. I guess gamers don't need those things. There's an optional analog stick attachment with an extended battery, though. The Black Shark will run Android 8.0, but it's not Android as you know it. It'll have the Joy UI skin, which is a different take on MIUI. It's a Chinese phone, so there won't be Google services. There's no word when or if it will launch outside of China. When it launches later this month, the Black Shark will cost ¥2,999 (about $480) for the base model and ¥3,499 (about $560).