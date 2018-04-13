With the most recent update, Samsung's Gear IconX became more useful thanks to wireless music transfer, an equalizer, and a few levels of ambient noise transparency to listen to your surroundings. If that sounds worth checking out or if you've been teetering on the edge wanting to grab a pair of fully wireless Bluetooth earbuds but unable to take a plunge, today's deal might be just the thing for you: Amazon is discounting the black IconX to $140.

That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the IconX. The last time we spotted them, they were about $150. $140 marks an all-new low and a 30% off the MSRP of $200 (though they've barely ever sold for that much). For that amount, you get a well-liked wireless earbud set with 5hrs of battery life over Bluetooth (7hrs for local MP3 playback) and an additional charge in the storage case, optional fitness tracking, touch controls, and sweat resistance. The IconX also have 3 sizes of earbuds and wingtips to customize the fit to your liking.

If you're interested, only the black color is on sale for $140. And contrary to what the "Available from these sellers" text might imply, the $140 price is from Amazon with free shipping.