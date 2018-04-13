Article Contents
It's finally Friday! The weekend is so close, which means that I'm back around for the last roundup of app sales for the week. Today's list is short-ish, but like Wednesday's, it has some good options to choose from. Enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on Monday.
Free
Apps
- Browse Simply Gold - Fast Incognito Web Browser $4.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Learn German with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; 2 days
Games
- Cockatilt $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Circus charlie Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Dr. Panda Art Class $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Rapid Shift $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Enamel Icons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Falco - Wallpapers HD $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Raya Icon Pack $1.19 -> Free; 2 days
- Mee Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- X Back - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Sale
Apps
- 3D Earth Pro - Weather Forecast, Radar & Alerts UK $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- English Word Formation $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
- Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Pro Card Counting Academy $9.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Ringtone Playlist Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Gravity For Twitter & RSS $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Night Owl - Sleep Coach $9.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
Games
- Twinge - interactive adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours
- Friday - by Friedemann Friese $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- The Haunting of Willow Hill $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Adventures of Poco Eco - Lost Sounds $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- AXIO octa $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days
- Die Hipster $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Ys Chronicles 1 $5.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Y Chronicles II $5.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Fill it ins crosswords puzzles $5.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- The Room $0.99 -> $0.49; 5 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Crowntakers $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Endless ATC $2.99 -> $1.59; 7 days
- Iesabel $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Merchants of Kaidan $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Sinless: Remastered $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Teddy Floppy Ear: Kayaking $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Dolls: Reborn $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Dweller $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Final Take $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- CRISPY - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- CRISPY DARK - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- DILIGENT - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- MIXED ICON PACK HD $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days
