It's finally Friday! The weekend is so close, which means that I'm back around for the last roundup of app sales for the week. Today's list is short-ish, but like Wednesday's, it has some good options to choose from. Enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on Monday.

Free

Apps

  1. Browse Simply Gold - Fast Incognito Web Browser $4.49 -> Free; 2 days
  2. Learn German with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; 2 days

Games

  1. Cockatilt $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Circus charlie Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Dr. Panda Art Class $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Rapid Shift $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  5. Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Enamel Icons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Falco - Wallpapers HD $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Raya Icon Pack $1.19 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Mee Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. X Back - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. 3D Earth Pro - Weather Forecast, Radar & Alerts UK $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. English Word Formation $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
  4. Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  5. Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  6. Pro Card Counting Academy $9.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. Ringtone Playlist Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Gravity For Twitter & RSS $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  9. Night Owl - Sleep Coach $9.99 -> $2.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Twinge - interactive adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours
  2. Friday - by Friedemann Friese $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  3. The Haunting of Willow Hill $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  4. Adventures of Poco Eco - Lost Sounds $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  5. AXIO octa $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days
  6. Die Hipster $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  7. Ys Chronicles 1 $5.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  8. Y Chronicles II $5.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  9. Fill it ins crosswords puzzles $5.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  10. Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  11. The Room $0.99 -> $0.49; 5 days
  12. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. Crowntakers $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
  14. Endless ATC $2.99 -> $1.59; 7 days
  15. Iesabel $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  16. Merchants of Kaidan $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  17. Sinless: Remastered $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  18. Teddy Floppy Ear: Kayaking $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  19. Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  20. The Dolls: Reborn $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  21. The Dweller $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  22. The Final Take $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  2. CRISPY - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. CRISPY DARK - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  4. DILIGENT - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. MIXED ICON PACK HD $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days