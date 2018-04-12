Google Pay is slowly making its way to more countries around the world, but what's even more important than coming to a country is being supported by the different popular banks in each one. Your bank is one of the few things in life you're not likely to change or choose based on the technological whims of the moment, so all anyone can do is sit and wait (and pester the bank with a few emails) until support is added for Google Pay.

Now customers of the National Australia Bank (NAB) can stop bemoaning their luck as they can finally sign up to Google Pay with their cards and start paying via their phones at all NFC-equipped points of sale. Most NAB cards are supported (the full list is available in the source below), save for a few exceptions like Amex and prepaid and travel cards.