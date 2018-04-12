Etón is not a brand I'm familiar with and a quick look through the company's current products and Wikipedia page doesn't reveal too much aside from the fact that its products are aimed toward outdoor use and emergency preparedness. However, its new Air4 speaker is a very striking departure from all of that. It's a high-quality indoor speaker with a price that oscillates between $499 and $599 depending on where you look and it supports streaming through both Chromecast and Apple Airplay. (Note: Eton calls it Google Cast, but Google phased the name out in favor of Chromecast a long time ago.)

The Air4 is an 80W speaker with two 10 x 15.2cm woofers and built-in 25mm tweeters. It can handle multiple audio formats, including lossless ones (WAVE, FLAC, APE, DSD), and can stream at a rate of 192 KHz / 24 bit. For input, you have several traditional methods such as Bluetooth 4.1, Aux-in, USB, plus another 3.5mm port to connect headphones so you can listen privately. It also has an Ethernet port and dual-band WiFi for wireless streaming and supports Chromecast and Apple Airplay. Plus, unlike some streaming speakers, it comes with a remote in the box, so you can easily switch inputs and control playback.

Since it has Cast support, you can use it like you would any Chromecast: controlling from your phone, issuing voice commands through Assistant / Google Home, and grouping it with other cast-enabled speakers. But there's also a standalone Eton Air app that lets you stream from a NAS, change the equalizer settings, and use the speaker in mono / left / right / stereo mode (which the Google Home app still doesn't allow for Chromecast speakers).

Over-dramatic promo video: Check.

All of those impressive features come in a well designed speaker that straddles the line between modern and retro with a matte metal-finish grille that takes the entire front, save for the round control dial. Three colors are available: black/silver, white/silver, and red/mint. Maybe it's me, but I find the mint quite dull and would have preferred a more popping color with the red.

If you're as intrigued and dubious as we are, both by the versatility and the claimed audio prowess of the Air4, I'm told our own Jordan will be getting a unit for review so we may soon know whether all the features work as intended. But if you can't hold off and want to buy one right away, there's nothing stopping you except the half grand you'll have to snatch out of your wallet. Eton says in its press release that the Air4 will cost $599.99, $200 more than a Google Home Max (ouch!), but it's currently selling it for $499.99 on its official site. Adorama also has it for $499.99 (beware of the false "built-in battery" in the name, that's not true), so the $100-off in both cases might be a launch promo. Amazon, on the other hand, has it for $599.99 in the US and £378.75 in the UK.