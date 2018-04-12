I remember fondly the days of obsessively watching for the best deals on the greatest microSD cards for my phone. I usually used the expandable storage to store custom ROM stuff, like GApps, SuperSU, nandroid backups, and so on. That fervor has long since died down, but if the same fire that burned in me is still going strong in you (or you just want a ton of mobile storage), then listen up. Amazon has SanDisk's 400GB microSD card for $179.99, an all-time low. $70 off a card more massive than I could have imagined in the olden days is a deal worth noting.

This Class 10 (U1/A1) card supports 100MB/s transfer speeds to keep files moving quickly or apps loading fast (thanks to Adoptable Storage). It's hard to imagine filling 400GB on a microSD card, though my music library gets pretty close. For many, that amount of storage may seem like overkill, but you can never have enough space in which to keep all your digital stuff, I say.

Whether this is for your phone, tablet, camera, or whatever else, $180 is a great price for this card. If you're interested, hop on over to the source link below.