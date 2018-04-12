Chances are, if you read Android Police, you either recently bought an Android phone or are looking to buy a new one. If you fall into that latter category, then a device that might be worthy of your consideration is Google's Pixel 2. Right now — and only for a few more hours — Woot has a deal on a set of refurbished Verizon Pixel 2 devices in multiple colors and with both 64 GB or 128 GB of onboard storage.

The listing somewhat confusingly mentions "Verizon and GSM unlocked" devices when in fact these are Verizon devices, but fear not: they are carrier-unlocked phones, and the "Verizon version" of the Pixel 2 is essentially the same as the one sold by Google. Both support exactly the same network bands, so they can be used on any carrier. The only practical difference you'll find is that the Verizon Pixel 2 comes with a locked bootloader, which, despite having been possible to unlock with a simple fastboot command, can't be fixed anymore.

If you don't mind buying refurbished to save $150, head over to Woot to buy your Pixel 2 while stocks last. The deal also expires in about 4 hours, so hurry.