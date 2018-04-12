Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition—Now Working Together to Empower Neighbors with Affordable Ways to Monitor their Homes and Reduce Crime in Neighborhoods

Starting today, the popular Ring Video Doorbell has a new everyday low price of only $99

SEATTLE & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr. 12, 2018-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon and Ring today announced that Amazon’s acquisition of Ring is complete. The two companies will work together to accelerate Ring’s mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods with affordable, effective home security products and services, so more customers can see, hear, and speak to people on their property from anywhere.

“Our mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods has been at the core of everything we do at Ring,” said Jamie Siminoff, CEO and Chief Inventor of Ring. “Together with Amazon, we will accelerate our mission dramatically by connecting more neighbors globally and making our security devices and systems more affordable and accessible. The entire Ring team is excited to continue working hard to create products and services that bring real benefits to people’s lives and build safer communities for all our neighbors.”

To kick start this commitment, Amazon and Ring have dropped the price of the popular Ring Video Doorbell to $99.99, making home security more accessible than ever to customers. Ring’s Video Doorbell has been effective in reducing burglaries in neighborhoods by as much as 55 percent, according to an LAPD pilot program. Now, with Amazon’s aim to deliver premium products at non-premium prices, the two companies can help make peace of mind at home a reality for more neighbors than ever before.

“Ring’s talented team has invented home security products and services that customers love. We’re excited about their work, their products and their mission, and look forward to teaming together to keep delighting customers,” said Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices and Services. “And this is just the beginning—we will continue to move quickly and work hard to empower customers with a suite of security solutions that provide an affordable, effective way to secure homes and neighborhoods.”

Amazon’s relationship with Ring began in 2016 through the Alexa Fund, the company’s investment arm to support companies with cutting-edge technologies that are innovating with voice. The investment provided a strong foundation for Ring to be able to lean into new Alexa APIs and capabilities, and develop a new Alexa skill that allows customers to use voice to view camera feeds directly from Echo Show and Fire TV.

Neighbors experience the power and impact of the Ring Video Doorbell every day. Ring has contributed to keeping neighborhoods and neighbors safer—from helping people with disabilities more easily see who’s at the door and respond, to helping prevent activities like package theft or home burglaries.

Customers can now choose from a large selection of home security products, cameras, and solutions under the Amazon umbrella, including:

Ring Video Doorbells, Ring Spotlight Cams, Ring Floodlight Cams, and all Ring Accessories

Blink XT Indoor/Outdoor Camera, Blink Indoor Security Camera, and Blink Accessories

Amazon Cloud Cam

Ring, Blink, and Amazon Cloud Cam will continue operations under their respective brands. Customers will not experience any interruption in service and can contact the appropriate company’s customer service team with any questions or issues.