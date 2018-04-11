TeamViewer is one of the easiest ways to remotely control another computer, but it can also control select Android devices. Not all phones are compatible, as OEMs have to include the company's API, but several major manufacturers have done so.

TeamViewer QuickSupport now works with BlackBerry and Kivi devices, according to the app's Play Store listing. Here's the full changelog from the latest update:

- Remote control for BlackBerry devices

- Remote control for Kivi devices

- Supporting ODG R-9 for remote controlling

- Fixed a bug which was preventing downloaded add-ons to be installed

- Other fixes and minor improvements

You can download QuickSupport from the widget below.