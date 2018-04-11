Sony unveiled its latest flagship smartphones at Mobile World Congress a few months back, and they look different for the first time in many years. Well, they look different compared to past generational updates from Sony. The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are still obviously Sony hardware, but they adopt an 18:9 screen ratio and a rear fingerprint sensor. The high price is still classic Sony, though.

We've got a full hands-on with the new Sony phones from MWC, but here's the gist. The phones have narrower bezels than past Sony phones, and there's a curved glass back on the XZ2 (the Compact is plastic). The fingerprint sensor and single camera sensor are a bit farther down on back than most phones, and the chassis is rather thick. The phones have a Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The XZ2 sports a 5.7-inch 1080p screen, and the Compact has a 5-inch 1080p screen.

You'll be able to pre-order the phones from Best Buy from April 13th to the 19th. The XZ2 is priced at $799.99, and the XZ2 Compact is $649.99. The phones launch on April 20th, and they'll be in Best Buy's brick-and-mortar stores on May 6th. Amazon gets the phones starting on May 20th along with other unnamed retailers.