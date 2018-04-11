Google recently launched a new feature that suggests various streaming services when you're looking at TV shows and movies to watch. The latest update doesn't appear to do any more than ensure that feature is available, assuming it hadn't already rolled out to you. However, it looks like there's still a little more to come. It looks like we'll also get the option to configure those streaming services and cable subscriptions to get better suggestions.

Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk.

Configuring your streaming services

Examples of service options in Play Movies and the Play Store.

While it's great that Google is helping users to find alternate options that might be cheaper or free, it's not going to do a lot of good for most people to see suggestions for services they don't use or can't even get.

It's not that the lists of services are overwhelming yet, but they might reach that point in the future. Some new text in the APK shows there's going to be a setup workflow that asks users if they have cable or satellite service, and then asks which other services are also in use.

Quote Find movies & TV from your streaming apps</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_get_started_message">See all the movies & TV from Google Play and your streaming apps, plus stuff you can watch for free</string> <string name="primetime_setup_got_cable_title">Have cable or satellite TV?</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_got_cable_description">Some apps offer more if you have cable or satellite TV</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_got_cable_message">You\'ll sign in when you’re ready to watch</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_got_cable_yes">Yes, I have cable or satellite</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_got_cable_no">No, I don’t have cable or satellite</string> <string name="primetime_setup_select_distributors_title">Where do you watch stuff?</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_select_distributors_description">Tell us which services you use to watch movies & TV shows</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_select_distributors_footer">Don\'t see your app? We\'ll let you know when we add more.</string> <string name="primetime_setup_distributor_installed">Installed</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_distributor_selected_accessibitiy">selected, %1$s</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_distributor_deselected_accessibitiy">%1$s, not selected</string> <string name="primetime_setup_guide_loading_message">Adding your services...</string> <string name="primetime_setup_next">Next</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_done">Done</string>

<string name="primetime_setup_skip">Skip</string>

For now, this appears to be a wizard-like process, which takes users through a series of questions, but it will surely allow for changes after first run – it would have to if users ever sign up or change services. If nothing else, this is definitely going to be nice for those of us that have absolutely no interest in signing up to cable packages or dislike a particular streaming service. There's no reason to see those in the list.

There's also a line that mentions an account selector. This may seem like an unimportant detail, but I can imagine how it might be important for services that have different amounts of content based on either having an account, or possibly what type of subscription you have with the service.

<string name="primetime_setup_account_selector_content_description">Account selector, selected account: %1$s</string>

Also, as a final note, there is also a setting option to turn on auto-scroll after the guide is set up. Frankly, I think this is just a developer option and won't come out to users, but I'll mention it here anyway since it's on-topic.

<CheckBoxPreference android:title="Always auto-scroll Guide after Setup" android:key="guide_always_auto_scroll_after_setup" android:defaultValue="false"/>

Special offers

This is actually a bit of a non-topic, but I figured it was worth mentioning for a different reason. In short, there's a button label to redeem special offers, and it's part of the same streaming services guide that just launched. I don't think anybody would have doubted Google would be offering sign-up discounts through the app, but since this is here, I thought it would be a good reminder to watch for deals from here on out.

<string name="primetime_promotional_banner_cta">Redeem Offer</string>

Download

