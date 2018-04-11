According to an email being sent to G Suite administrators, an Early Adopter Program will be available to Gmail users "in the coming weeks" that introduces a "fresh, clean look" for the service's web interface. The program is also set to bring new features like the ability to "snooze" emails to reappear in your inbox later, the way you can in Gmail's more experimental email client, Inbox.
Additional features the refresh will add include smart reply for messages on Gmail's web interface, easier access to other G Suite apps like Google Calendar from inside Gmail, and native offline support—although that one's not coming until June. Google says that while many Chrome extensions already work with the new Gmail, it can't guarantee they all will.
We first learned about these changes way back in September, and we saw signs the snooze feature would be coming to the Android app at large earlier this year (it's already live for Exchange accounts).
Google recommends keeping an eye on its G Suite Updates and Keyword blogs for more updates—but you can be sure we'll have them as they're available, too.
- Thanks:
- Pete
