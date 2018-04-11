Hankering for a fantasy-themed mobile game but strapped for cash? You're in luck: Talisman by Asmodee Digital is free on the Play Store for the next seven days. The game normally runs $4.49.

Talisman does still feature in-app purchases that cost as much as $35.99, but they're not required. You can play versus real people or computer opponents, although reviewers have been critical of the CPU's decision-making skills.

Based on the physical board game of the same name that originally released in 1983, the mobile version has all the same rules and features official artwork. Talisman has garnered largely positive reviews, currently sitting at 4.4 stars out of five on the Play Store, with players praising its gameplay and visuals.