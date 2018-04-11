Ultimate Ears makes some really great portable speakers. One of their newest models is the UE BLAST, which was released earlier this year and which Richard reviewed last month, saying that it sounded great and could reach an "absurdly loud" volume. His main criticism was actually the speaker's price of $229.99, which, while arguably justified, is still a lot of money to put down for a portable speaker. Luckily, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the UE BLAST at a crazy discount today for only $99.99 — a whopping $130 less than its original price and almost half of what had previously been its best deal ever.

In addition to great sound, the UE Blast features an attractive design, an IP67 water resistance rating, 12 hour battery life, and Alexa support. It can connect via Wi-Fi in addition to Bluetooth, making it a viable speaker in many cases where Bluetooth just can't cut it. That also means that it has a range of up to 330 feet on Wi-Fi and 150 feet on Bluetooth.

If you're interested in purchasing one, be aware that the deal is part of Amazon's 'Deal of the Day' and expires in around 10 hours. Some of the colors are already sold out on Amazon, though they're still available on Best Buy's website. Check out the source links below to grab one while you still can.