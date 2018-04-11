Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, the halfway point for the week. I'm back again with another round of app sales that is a bit more exciting than Monday's. Though shorter, you'll find a few goodies in bold.
Free
Apps
- Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Recent App Switcher (DIESEL Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Cool Rubik's Cube Patterns Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Games
- Charlie the Duck $2.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Freelance Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Archery Physics Objects Destruction Apple shooter $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Flipzyx $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight $4.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Cat Simulator Kitty Craft Pro Edition $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; 6 days
- One Day : The Sun Disappeared $3.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Dungeon Defense $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Jurassic Survival Island: Evolve Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Survival Island: Evolve Pro! $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Talisman $4.49 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Digital Clock Live Wallpaper - Unique & Minimal $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Space Cityscape 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Three Wise Monkeys 3D $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Tymometer Watch Face for Android Wear OS $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- WEX.nz Trader Client (ex BTC-e.com) $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
- 2P NES Emulator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- Contraction Counter $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Tube Creator Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- English-Czech Dictionary XXL (anglicky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.99; 6 days
- English-Slovak Dictionary XXL (anglicky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.99; 6 days
- Oxford Picture Dictionary Offline $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Super Game Gear Pro - GG Emulator $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Holidays: Easter games 4 kids $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours
- Logic Playground Games 4 Kids $2.82 -> $0.99; 7 hours
- Puzkend $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Radium 2 | Ra² $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $2.90 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Dementia: Book of the Dead $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aqua Color - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
