Welcome to Wednesday, the halfway point for the week. I'm back again with another round of app sales that is a bit more exciting than Monday's. Though shorter, you'll find a few goodies in bold.

Free

Apps

  1. Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  2. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  3. Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  4. Recent App Switcher (DIESEL Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Cool Rubik's Cube Patterns Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days

Games

  1. Charlie the Duck $2.49 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Freelance Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Archery Physics Objects Destruction Apple shooter $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Flipzyx $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight $4.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Cat Simulator Kitty Craft Pro Edition $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  7. i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  10. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; 6 days
  11. One Day : The Sun Disappeared $3.99 -> Free; 6 days
  12. Dungeon Defense $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  13. Jurassic Survival Island: Evolve Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  14. Survival Island: Evolve Pro! $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  15. Talisman $4.49 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Digital Clock Live Wallpaper - Unique & Minimal $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  2. Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  3. Space Cityscape 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Three Wise Monkeys 3D $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  6. Tymometer Watch Face for Android Wear OS $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. WEX.nz Trader Client (ex BTC-e.com) $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
  2. 2P NES Emulator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
  3. Contraction Counter $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Tube Creator Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; 5 days
  5. Wifi Auto PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. English-Czech Dictionary XXL (anglicky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.99; 6 days
  8. English-Slovak Dictionary XXL (anglicky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.99; 6 days
  9. Oxford Picture Dictionary Offline $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  10. GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  11. Super Game Gear Pro - GG Emulator $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Holidays: Easter games 4 kids $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours
  2. Logic Playground Games 4 Kids $2.82 -> $0.99; 7 hours
  3. Puzkend $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Radium 2 | Ra² $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days
  5. Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $2.90 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Dementia: Book of the Dead $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  8. Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  9. Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Aqua Color - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days