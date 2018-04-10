Several VEVO YouTube music channels were hacked earlier today, with multiple videos having their titles and thumbnails modified. Among the affected music videos was Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito, which currently holds the title for YouTube's most viewed video of all time, coming in at over five billion views. Additional channels include ShakiraVEVO, TaylorSwiftVEVO, SelenaGomezVEVO, and many others.

@YouTube Its just for fun i just use script "youtube-change-title-video" and i write "hacked" don t judge me i love youtube <3 — Prosox (@ProsoxW3b) April 10, 2018

Hackers Prosox, Kuroi’SH, Shade, and Akashi IT claimed responsibility, having apparently used a script to affect as many channels and videos as possible. The damage seems to have been relatively minor, however, with the hacked video titles including tags such as "FreePalestine" and "Fuck Illuminati," and some video images altered to a scene from popular Netflix show Casa de Papel, known in English as Money Heist.

Despacito was temporarily taken down, but the video is now live on YouTube once again. In a statement to The Verge, a VEVO spokesperson confirmed the hack has now been contained. "We are working to reinstate all videos affected and our catalogue to be restored to full working order. We are continuing to investigate the source of the breach," said the spokesperson.