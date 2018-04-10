With the announcement of the Nokia 7 Plus and 8 Sirocco at MWC came the news that HMD Global was bringing back the beloved Nokia Lumia Pro Camera mode to its new devices. HMD's Juho Sarvikas even mentioned that all Nokia devices with Zeiss optics would get the Pro Camera experience, so we were left wondering if existing models might get updated with the new Camera app as well. And now we have a bit of an answer.

A leaked Nokia 7 update (not the Plus, the existing 7 released in 2017 in China) contains a new Camera app version 8.0260.50, which triggers the Pro mode on the device. The APK of the app has been pulled and is available for download so you can give it a try and see for yourself.

Pro Camera experience on Nokia 7 with leaked OTA updates ahead. That's a benefit of China Variant Nokia Phones, which is you can grab unreleased beta OTA updates ahead of beta labs. pic.twitter.com/G06ZHu3d4C — Hikari Calyx (@Hikari_Calyx) April 8, 2018

I tried it on my Pixel 2 XL, and surprisingly the app installed and opened up just fine. I can switch to the Manual mode, but I can't trigger the Pro mode in any way right now. Most of the functions work well, including the dual-camera "bothie" and the PiP. However, trying to open settings force closes the app. Based on other reports, this is the case for many devices as well as the Nokia 8. It's likely that the APK is only compatible with the Nokia 7 for now, so if you have one of these, you're in luck, but if you're holding another Nokia model in your hand, you may need to wait for an APK file that's more universal. You can grab version 8.0260.50 of the Nokia Camera app from APK Mirror to see how well it works for you.