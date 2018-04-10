The last 3 or 4 years in LG's history have been nothing but baffling to me. I have difficulty understanding how the company that caught my heart with its G2 and G3 smartphones fell so badly in the me-too camp, trying to emulate what has worked for others (mostly Samsung) and hoping that would be a recipe for success. The latest ThinQ brand and push is one more symptom of the same ailment: LG saw that AI was everywhere and wanted to get it on the game. Forget about useful AI, it's another "we have smart things for the sake of smart things" gimmick. Sigh.

But I digress... wait no, I don't digress. This is exactly the issue with the G7, well it's more of a double-whammy with ThinQ and the notch. We've been seeing the device ever since it was caught by mistake at MWC, then we knew it wasn't a fluke when LG started asking people about their notch feelings, and finally we saw renders of the G7 and we spotted it sporting the ThinQ branding. What more do you need? Oh, an official confirmation would be nice, and we just got it: LG Korea has announced that the LG G7 ThinQ is going to be announced on May 2nd, 2018 at an event in New York, followed by another event in Seoul the next day.

Expect it to have the same kind of AI technology for the camera and search as the V30S ThinQ. With a notch. Maybe we should go back to the G5 and mods... at least those were optional.

Alternate title: LG says it will soon announce its... Gee! Oh Gee! Gee! Gee! Gee! Oh Gee! Gee! I ThinQ notch.