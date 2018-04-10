The Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung's flagships for 2018, went on sale last month (just three weeks ago, in fact), but you can already find good deals online if you don't want to pay the full MSRP. Just last week, eBay posted a deal on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ for $709.99 and $819.99, respectively, which comes out to between $10 and $20 less than buying directly from Samsung, plus any additional tax savings. Today, we've got another eBay deal on the dual-SIM version of the Galaxy S9+ for just $769.99, a total savings of $70.

Like the last deal, this is for the dual-SIM, international variant of the S9+, which has model number SM-G965F/DS. It comes with Samsung's own Exynos 9 Octa 9810 chipset instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 that comes on the US version of the phone. The S9+ also features a 6.2" 1440p AMOLED screen, 6 GB of RAM (compared to 4 GB on the S9), 64 GB of onboard storage, a dual 12MP rear camera, a 3500 mAh battery, and an IP68 water resistance rating.

The Galaxy S9+'s dual-SIM slot also doubles as its microSD storage slot, so you can swap out the microSD card for an extra SIM card when traveling abroad or just to have two numbers on your phone. Obviously, the eBay deal is for a fully factory unlocked phone, and is available in both Midnight Black and Coral Blue.