Games

PAKO 2

Android Police coverage: Make a quick getaway in ‘PAKO 2,’ the long-awaited arcade racing sequel from Tree Men Games

Tree Men Games' long-awaited sequel to their popular car chase simulator PAKO is finally here. It goes by the name PAKO 2, and it has improved every aspect of the first game for the better. Not only are the graphics much more detailed when compared to the original low-poly design, but the gameplay is more satisfying thanks to the addition of escort missions that provide a reason for all of the driving around you are going to be doing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

PAKO 2 is an arcade driving game where you work as a getaway driver. Pick up your crew from heist spot, escort them to safety in dramatic chase against the cops, repeat and compete in the leaderboards. Every run gains you money which can be used to buy new rides and locations. Get in, get out, get paid.

The Room: Old Sins

Android Police coverage: 'The Room: Old Sins' public Android beta is live!

Fireproof Games' The Room: Old Sins has been out on iOS for a few months now, but Android only just received the game on the Play Store as a beta release yesterday. This means it still has some device testing to do before the official April 19th release date, but it also means anyone can jump into the title early if they decide to purchase it right now. Much like the last three games you are going to be tasked with solving plenty of puzzles by following obscure clues and manipulating bizarre 3D contraptions as you try to uncover the mysteries of the game.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story. The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…

Fruit Ninja Fight

Android Police coverage: Halfbrick Studios turns Fruit Ninja into a competitive multiplayer game with the beta release of 'Fruit Ninja Fight'

Halfbrick Studios recently laid off half of its staff, and with that change, they have also decided to concentrate all of their efforts on their most prominent franchises. This includes the Fruit Ninja series, which is why the recent release of Fruit Ninja Fight isn't much of a surprise. Imagine a game of Fruit Ninja that you can play against a friend, and that is precisely what's on offer here. The person who slices the most fruit in a timed battle wins.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $12.99

If there’s one thing ninjas hate more than fruit, it’s other ninjas. Fruit Ninja Fight is a fun and competitive multiplayer fruit slicing game that lets you slice your way to the top. Arm yourself with devastating powerups to create your ultimate battle loadout and unlock legendary arenas where every moment counts. Slice, slash, then deliver the final strike.

Original Journey

ZPLAY Games' Original Journey is a beautiful hand-drawn 2D side-scrolling shooter with roguelike elements. The gameplay is simple to grasp, yet retains enough challenge to keep players interested. There are a variety of weapons and suits to unlock, and a ton of loot to collect. The roguelike elements come into play when you die, as all of the items you are carrying will disappear. This is why frequent trips to your home base to store those items is so important, this way you can retain some equipment if you are trying to make your way through one of the more treacherous stages.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Original Journey is a shooting game with 2D graphics in cartoon style. Its fun gameplay consists of roguelike stages and various sci-fi mechas and weapons. Deep in the universe lies a mysterious planet called the Planet Shadow--A ogreish name that implies lethal gas, floating islands and dark secrets.

Steamburg

Anuman knows a thing or two about puzzle adventure games. The majority of their titles concentrate on this one genre, and every so often they release a gem that is indeed worth a look. Steamburg is one of those games, thanks to its atmospheric steampunk design, outstanding voice work, and intriguing plot. There are 32 locations to explore and plenty of hidden areas to discover.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The main character, professor Vincent Cornelius Moore, fights robots that invaded the city of Steamburg. The gameplay is unique – Vincent is unarmed, so he must choose his moves wisely. He can only throw small electro-bombs which lure the robots and halt their progress for a while.

Warp Shift

Deep Silver's Warp Shift was originally released on Android as a free-to-play title many months ago. But only just this week did they release a premium version of this puzzle game. That means you can grab it right now for a single upfront price. And short of the monetization change, the gameplay is exactly the same, which is a good thing, as this is an enjoyable title with solid mechanics and fantastic graphics.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Warp Shift is a unique puzzle game set in a mysterious world. It takes you on a marvelous journey that challenges your mind and stimulates your senses. Experience beautiful visuals, challenging puzzles and intriguing sound design. Guide the little girl Pi and her magical companion through the maze-like confines of the enigmatic ancient chamber that keeps them trapped.

Battle Supremacy

Atypical Games is best known for their Radiation City/Radiation Island series, but that doesn't mean they don't know how to branch out into other areas. Their latest release Battle Supremacy is billed as "the ultimate WWII tank combat game," and after playing it for a bit, I would say I have to agree, at least in the context of mobile gaming. It contains a fully interactive open world that can be played as a single-player experience or with friends online. So no matter how you would prefer to play, there is a mode for you.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

THIS IS THE ULTIMATE WWII TANK COMBAT GAME AND SETS A NEW BAR FOR MOBILE GAMING. Unleash the full power of your device in Battle Supremacy, a WWII tank game with thrilling gameplay and showoff-worthy visuals.

WAKFU, the Brotherhood

Unbeknownst to me, the popular turn-based MMORPG Wakfu has inspired a TV series. And apparently that TV series has inspired the release of WAKFU, the Brotherhood as tie-in title published on the Play Store. There are only 15 levels to explore, with a single boss fight at the end. So this is a short game released as a promotional tool, more so than something you will be digging into for a long haul. Still, it's a fun little time waster, and it should offer an appealing experience for the majority of Wakfu fans out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Join Yugo and his friends from the WAKFU® animated series in an adventure like no other. Embody the heroes of the Brotherhood of the Tofu and team up with your most trusted allies to defeat the waves of metal critters sent by Nox, the evil time master intent on absorbing Wakfu power from all living things.

Diotos

Diotos is a virtual pet god and garden simulator that is reminiscent of other popular god sims such as Black & White. This is, of course, a more kid-friendly experience, though the gameplay still retains plenty of fun for all ages. Just keep in mind that this plays better as a passive game that you check a few times a day instead of something you sit down and play for hours on end.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

A Dioto is a procedurally generated god, unique in every way to its user. They all have their own unique look, name, spiritual speciality and way of worship. You can cuddle it, feed it fruit, give it divine hats and pray to it. If you spend lots of time with the Dioto, it will gain in power and grow into a giant powerful god.

Cosmo Bounce - The craziest space rush ever!

Cosmo Bounce is an endless runner that uses an interesting mechanic. Instead of running as far as you can you are going to be bouncing your way through the endless stage. The thing is, controlling how you bounce isn't easy to control, which is what makes this game so challenging. Precisely landing on each platform will get increasingly more difficult the further you progress.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Choose from over 28 far-out heroes who are ready for adventure, and rush into the greatest Xtreme space race in the universe: Cosmo Bounce. Fly high and free with your jetpack in one of the easiest-to-play intergalactic arcade games that's as endless as the universe and as addicting as staring into space.

Salad Hunt - Kitchen Destruction Game

Salad Hunt is a humorous kitchen destruction game that will have you throwing anything and everything at the anthropomorphic vegetables destroying your kitchen. Your goal is to remove each veggie by any means necessary, and the more destruction you create, the better. While that may sound counterintuitive, it doesn't really matter since this is supposed to be a goofy release that makes no sense.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

A family friendly FPS with cartoony weapons and destructible environments. Arcade rail-shooter gameplay in a simplified mobile format. You are The Chef and you discover that salad ingredients have come alive as cute, but mischievous characters that are ruining your kitchen.

Up Golf

There are plenty of quality golfing games on Android already, but another interesting take on the sport can't hurt. Unlike most of them, Up Golf takes the core mechanics of golf and creates something unique by using a vertical course. The way it works is you will need to hit your animal-themed ball upwards through the never-ending course. As the color palette of the level changes with your progression so too does the challenge contained within.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Tee off with your animal pals up a never-ending world of zany colorful golf fantasy. Hit plump little animals up through the heavenly platforms with your ace golfer skills. Compete with your friends and the world to get highest into the sky.

The Mooseman

Vladimir Beletsky's The Mooseman is an atmospheric game that offers beautifully composed folk music that backs the gameplay as it weaves a tale of forgotten pagan gods and spirits. Think of it as a walking simulator with a few puzzle elements, and you will get the idea. Just keep in mind that this is a slow game that will take a while to traverse, though it is obviously more about the journey than the end result.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Long-long time ago the world was created out of an egg-shell by a god named Yen. In the murky depths of the endless ocean the Lower World was born. The Middle World was made for the men to dwell, and the Upper World was were the ancient gods would reside. Multitudes of spirits dwell among the layers of creation, guarding their secrets in the dark.

Donuts Drift

VOODOO's Donuts Drift is a stylized top-down drifting game that is free-to-play. Your goal is to drift as often as possible in order to earn coins, all while avoiding the many obstacles in your way. These coins can be used to upgrade your car, which will help you pull off more accurate drifts so that you can acquire the highest score possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Do the Drift Donuts. Again. And again. And again... Collect all the Drift Coins to make Perfect Drift and earn extra fuel. Upgrade your cars. Pick up the boosts. Drive as far as you can to set an awesome record. Avoid the obstacles. The game will earn you Drift Coins while you are offline. Be the one and only Drift King.

Extra Color

Evil Indie Games' Extra Color is a minimalistic arcade game that tasks the player with matching colors through tapping on the screen. There are over 90 stages to work your way through in the mission-based mode, and there is also an endless mode for those of you who would like to see how far you can progress before you eventually die. The gameplay works well for quick bouts of play, plus the music is very energizing, which is helpful for when you want to sit down for a longer session.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $3.99

Extra Color is a minimalistic arcade color changing game where enjoyable gameplay meets merciless difficulty, unique missions, different heroes to unlock and level up system. Every tap is a color change. Every color change is a point. Every point is a speed up and a difficulty increase.

Tetrun: Parkour Mania

Tetrun: Parkour Mania is an ingenious game that combines endless running with Tetris. Not only will you be directly controlling the character as he runs, but you will also have to micromanage the falling blocks so that they stay out of your way. This takes a lot of practice and perfect timing since it requires a lot of different directional inputs and taps. But once you get used to the controls, it's actually quite an enjoyable game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Experience a real parkour flow. Endless fun begins. Do not stop with a falling dice and show your best.

climb as high as possible and discover all levels

avoid falling dice

show the best combo

overcome your friends

unlock all tricks

learn all gestures

◉ CONNECTION

◉ CONNECTION is the latest release form ∞ Infinity Games, the creators of the popular puzzler ∞ Infinity Loop. Just like the majority of their titles, this release has been designed around a minimalistic art style. The gameplay is easy to understand. Just connect the dots that share the same color, and you will clear the board. As you progress, this gets more difficult to do, since more colors will be added to the mix. Luckily there is no timer, so you can casually solve these puzzles at your own pace.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $22.99

--

◉ Connection is the new IQ test using a puzzle game. This is the connection game where you have to connect dots from different colours. There is no timer or pressure; the more levels you can clear without help, the higher is your IQ.

IITAN by 111%

111%'s latest release plays a lot like a game of pinball. You shoot out your balls, and then you sit back and watch as they fly all over the place. Your goal is to clear the board, and there are a few surprises scattered across each stage that should make things very interesting.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $30.99

--

= BBTAN + Pinball. Swipe your finger to break all bricks. Don’t drop the ball in blackhole. You can load upto 5 balls. Pick the best. The keypoint is ‘ANGLE’. How long can you go? IITAN by 111%

Kingdom Defense 2: Sword Hero

If you couldn't tell by the name, Kingdom Defense 2: Sword Hero is a tower defense game. Everything is mission-based, and there are a few extra modes to work your way through that require plenty of different tactics so that you can be successful.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

This Tower game is a whole new level of the gameplay and the strategy. Get ready for an epic journey to defend your empire against all the monster in the world like hordes of orcs, evil wizards and and more.

Uncivil War TCG: Trading Card Game

Iron Horse Games' Uncivil War TCG is a new release that plays a lot like the classic card game War. The gameplay is addicting, and easy to understand, though the PvP section is hobbled by a stamina system. If you play it as a single player experience, you should be fine, but if you plan on being competitive, expect to shell out some money for in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $49.99

--

Collect hundreds of cards and build the ultimate deck in this free indie trading card game (TCG). Fans of TCG will love the depth, challenge and tactics of the online multiplayer PVP duels, and the offline PVE campaign. Build a deck strategy and defeat your enemies on the field of card battle.

Astro Boy : Brick Breaker

Funple Stream Corp has combined two things I never really thought I would see mashed together. The result is Astro Boy : Brick Breaker, a Breakout clone with an Astro Boy skin. If you grew up playing similar games, you should know what to expect. Your goal is to clear each stage by hitting the bricks with your ball, but the trick is you have to keep that ball in the air by rebounding it towards those bricks with a moving platform that you control.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

--

The Earth is in a grave danger because of Dr. Brick's evil plan. [Astro Boy] is the only one who can stop Dr. Bricks. Bounce the ball with Iron Bar to break bricks. Complete a variety of objects to clear stage.

Nyjah Huston: #Skate life

Skateboarding games appear to have fallen out of fashion a good while ago, but that doesn't mean there aren't devs out there who are creating new games in the genre. Nyjah Huston: #Skate life most notably contains exemplary graphics, but sadly the controls can be a little hit and miss. If you take the time to learn them, there is still some fun to be had here.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Grab your skateboard and team up with the world famous Nyjah Huston in his first official skateboard game. Show your friends that you can bust tricks on your skateboard in this true Nyjah Huston skateboard game experience and get the highest-scoring trick in Street League history?

RIVAL: Crimson x Chaos

RIVAL: Crimson x Chaos is the latest strategy game to release on the Play Store that apes the gameplay found in the hugely popular Clash Royale. If you enjoy this type of competitive gameplay, then everything to do with this release should be pretty familiar. But if you are new to the genre, you may not enjoy it since the matchmaking isn't that good and there is a clear pay-to-win element to its monetization.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Do you have the strategy to be the ultimate RIVAL? Chaos has returned to the world of Kel. Will you side with the Crimson or Chaos? Build the ultimate team and Lead them into the spoils of victory. Defend your arena against players from around the world in the next generation of strategy and tower defense.

Space Bunnies

HyperBeard is probably best known for their cutesy KleptoCats series, and after taking a quick look at their new release Space Bunnies, it would appear that they are sticking with a similar theme. This time around you will be tasked with collecting adorable bunny rabbits who apparently reside in outer space. Just keep in mind that this is an early access build, so there may be a few bugs or unfinished features.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

Captain JT Karrots reporting for duty. Discover a brand NEW planet, full of potential. Blast off into space and collect Space Carrots. Unlock the strangest items and new bunny friends to fill your world and create a magical home.

Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight

Apparently, people really enjoy these Stickman fighting games as the Zonmob Game Studio keeps publishing new ones. Their latest release is titled Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight, and it takes everything you love about their earlier fighting games and removes the need to connect to the internet to play it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

Shadow of Death is the greatest combination of Role-playing game (RPG) and Classic Fighting game, which lets you equip your Shadow with countless lethal weapons and rare armor sets to make an unbeatable hero. This fighting game is an offline game, no more concerns about the internet, now you can enjoy this shadow fight game every time you have and everywhere you are with full action games experiences

