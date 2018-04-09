Just about anyone who has spent much time shopping around for a battery case for their smartphone knows ZeroLemon, one of the category's top-selling and top-rated companies. They are rounding out their offerings for recent Android flagships with the release of cases for the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG V30, and Samsung Galaxy S8 Active.
These cases come with some serious capacity:
- Google Pixel 2 case: 6500 mAh
- Google Pixel 2 XL case: 8500 mAh
- LG V30 case: 7000 mAh
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active case: 8000 mAh
That's right: You will more than double your phone's battery life.
ZeroLemon's cases are designed for 24/7 use, which means you don't have to remove the case to charge the phone or for data transfers. You also get a case that offers real protection with its quality TPU construction that keeps your phone safe from drops and scratches. The raised edge keeps your screen from bearing the brunt of falls flat on the ground while the rubberized grip helps prevent drops in the first place.
You also get conveniences like the ability to toggle the charging function on and off as well as an LED power meter to help you keep track of how much juice is left in your ZeroLemon.
Each case will cost $59.99 and is available now from Amazon. Here are links for each:
- Buy ZeroLemon 6500 mAh Google Pixel 2 battery case at Amazon
- Buy ZeroLemon 8500 mAh Google Pixel 2 XL battery case at Amazon
- Buy ZeroLemon 7000 mAh LG V30 battery case at Amazon
- Buy ZeroLemon 8000 mAh Samsung Galaxy S8 Active battery case at Amazon
Learn more at ZeroLemon's official site.
