Google Home users know that their smart speakers can help keep them entertained, or control their connected-home devices, but what about when you've had enough stimulation and just want to lie back, relax, and really zen the heck out? Well, with the right voice commands your Google Home can soon be helping you chill out to the sounds of waves crashing on the beach, a gentle spring shower, or even some neutral white noise.

All you need to do is ask Google to “Help me relax” or “Play ambient noise” to get started (only supported in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia). If you'd like a little more control over which peaceful sounds will be lulling you to sleep, you can also pick from one of fifteen specific recordings, outlined below.

While most of them are of natural phenomena, we also get a crackling fireplace, the lazy buzz of an oscillating fan (without any risk it will somehow magically kill you), and some white noise that will have you think you're drifting off next to an old analog television. Sorry audio geeks — no fancy pink noise or Brown noise here.

You'll hopefully be too blissed-out to notice, but eventually these recordings do loop, and will continue to play for a solid 12 hours unless you tell Google Home otherwise.

Give some of this relaxing background noise a go on your own Google Home; just say “Play” and the name of the sound. But good luck getting “Country sounds” to work; Home really wants to believe we're asking to listen to something on Google Play Music.

Relaxing sounds

Nature sounds

Water sounds

Running water sounds

Outdoor sounds

Babbling brook sounds

Oscillating fan sounds

Fireplace sounds

Forest sounds

Country sounds

Ocean sounds

Rain sounds

River sounds

Thunderstorm sounds

White noise

There's lots more your Google Home is capable of. Keep checking in with us for additional highlights on features you won't want to miss.