Three months ago Fireproof Games released The Room: Old Sins on iOS with a pending release for Android slated for April 19th. Well, the wait is finally over as the public beta is available on the Play Store right now for $4.99. Just like the previous three titles you are going to be solving plenty of puzzles by following obscure clues and manipulating bizarre 3D contraptions as you try to uncover the mysteries of the game.

This beta release is supposed to be closed. The developers have linked an invitation to the beta on their Twitter account pointing out that 'there are limited testing spaces available with places allocated on a “first come, first served” basis.' The thing is, you don't even have to bother with the closed-beta link as all you have to do is navigate to the Play Store listing and purchase the title. I don't know if this is an error on Fireproof Games part, or if they changed their plan mid-beta release. So just in case, here is the closed-beta link, that way if they change their minds again, you will be covered.

There was no doubt that The Room: Old Sins was coming to Android, but now that the beta is live, there is no more need to wait until the 19th. And sure, the official release may still a week away, but if you are willing to put up with a few potential bugs, you can purchase this title today and enjoy everything it has to offer. I know I won't be waiting to give it a shot, will you?