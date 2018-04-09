OnePlus frequently releases 'Open Beta' updates, where users can try the latest changes before they are ready for widespread use. The builds are usually pretty stable, but since they are intended for testing, issues occasionally crop up. It appears the latest Open Betas have a nasty bug, as OnePlus just pulled them from its website.

The versions pulled were Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 5, Open Beta 24 for the OP3T, Open Beta 33 for the OP3, and Open Beta 5 for the OP5T. The main issue seems to be battery life, as many users on the forums were reporting excessive battery drain. There were other reported issues as well, but that appears to be the only one affecting all devices.

The Open Beta pages now link to the previous builds, but users on the broken versions will probably have to wait for an update. We've reached out to OnePlus, and we will update this post when they respond.