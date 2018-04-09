If you drive a Hyundai you may already be aware of the MyHyundai with Blue Link app. It offers a multitude of services for compatible cars, including remote entry and starting, locating the vehicle, and under-the-hood status checks. An update has just been released bringing the app up to version 4.0 and it includes numerous improvements.
The app is now compatible with any Android phone running 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, and previous users will notice that the menus have been reorganized to make the app easier to navigate. The Vehicle Status screen now shows battery health and alerts can be set up for it. Also useful are the new maintenance reminder notifications to let you know when it's time for a service.
Take a look at the full changelog below to see everything else that's new:
• Fully compatible with Android 6 and up
• More intuitive menu organization
• Vehicle Status enhancements, including car battery health and alerts
• Maintenance reminder notifications
• Send waypoints to car (for applicable vehicles only)
• Easy access to more Bluetooth support contents
• Improved remote start temperature settings (for applicable vehicles only)
• Change your Blue Link PIN in app
• Enhanced home screen for PHEV vehicles
If you already have the app you can update it through the Play Store as usual. If you don't want to wait for the new version to become available to you, you can also install manually after downloading it from APK Mirror.
