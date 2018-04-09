Article Contents
Once again, we're at the start of another week. For some of us, the weekend was far too short, but such is life. Anyway, it's time for our first roundup of app sales. The list heavily leans toward icon packs, so I hope that you're ready for that.
Free
Apps
- Speed camera radar (PRO) $2.99 -> Free; 2 hours
- Incognito Browser pro adblock anonymous & private $4.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Poke Me - Water Drink Reminder $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- OTP Head - OTP in floating popup $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $3.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Naughty Deeds FreeStyle $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Cake Roasting Mania $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours
- Fractal Tree Live Wallpaper -Customisable & Unique $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours
- S8 Launcher, Edge Screen - Edge Action Pro $2.99 -> Free; 2 hours
- Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- UX Experience S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Flat X Oreo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Color Paper - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Exicon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Flatty - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Merlin Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Pixel Stripes Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Tree With Falling Leaves Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Bottle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Dualix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Burm - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Crumple - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Fondos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Glasic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- M Launcher Pro-Marshmallow 6.0 $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
- My 8 Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Vova - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Underburn - Dynamic Content Aware Brightness $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours
- GTD Simple $3.49 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Language Coach $9.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- World War II $1.99 -> $1.30; 3 days
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Vape Tools Box $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Car Expenses Pro (Manager) $6.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Voice Translator Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Age of Civilizations Americas $1.85 -> $0.99; 5 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- The Mystery of the Hudson Case $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Abzorb $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Dinosaur Connect the Dots PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Pretty Princess Coloring Book + $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Puzkend $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Sudoku Master Premium(No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aivy - Icon Pack ( Max Patchs ) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Ango - Icon Pack ( Max Patchs ) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Corvy - Icon Pack ( Max Patchs ) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Lenyo Icons ( Max Patchs ) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- 3D Parallax Background $2.49 -> $1.69; 6 days
- Ream - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
