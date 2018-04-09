Once again, we're at the start of another week. For some of us, the weekend was far too short, but such is life. Anyway, it's time for our first roundup of app sales. The list heavily leans toward icon packs, so I hope that you're ready for that.

Free

Apps

  1. Speed camera radar (PRO) $2.99 -> Free; 2 hours
  2. Incognito Browser pro adblock anonymous & private $4.49 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Poke Me - Water Drink Reminder $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. OTP Head - OTP in floating popup $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  7. Weather Forecast Pro $3.99 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  2. Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  3. Naughty Deeds FreeStyle $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Cake Roasting Mania $2.49 -> Free; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours
  2. Fractal Tree Live Wallpaper -Customisable & Unique $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours
  3. S8 Launcher, Edge Screen - Edge Action Pro $2.99 -> Free; 2 hours
  4. Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  5. UX Experience S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  6. Flat X Oreo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  7. Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  8. MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  9. Color Paper - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  10. Exicon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  11. Flatty - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  12. Merlin Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  13. Pixel Stripes Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  14. Tree With Falling Leaves Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  15. Bottle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  16. Dualix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  17. Burm - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  18. Crumple - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  19. Fondos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  20. Glasic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  21. M Launcher Pro-Marshmallow 6.0 $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
  22. My 8 Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  23. Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  24. Vova - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Underburn - Dynamic Content Aware Brightness $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours
  2. GTD Simple $3.49 -> $1.99; 2 days
  3. Language Coach $9.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  4. World War II $1.99 -> $1.30; 3 days
  5. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
  6. My Dictionary: polyglot $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  7. Vape Tools Box $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Car Expenses Pro (Manager) $6.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  9. ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Voice Translator Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Age of Civilizations Americas $1.85 -> $0.99; 5 days
  2. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. The Mystery of the Hudson Case $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Abzorb $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Dinosaur Connect the Dots PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  6. Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Pretty Princess Coloring Book + $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  8. Puzkend $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Sudoku Master Premium(No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  10. Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Aivy - Icon Pack ( Max Patchs ) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  2. Ango - Icon Pack ( Max Patchs ) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. Corvy - Icon Pack ( Max Patchs ) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. Lenyo Icons ( Max Patchs ) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. 3D Parallax Background $2.49 -> $1.69; 6 days
  10. Ream - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days