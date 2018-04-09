You probably already know that clicking any image in a post will open the gallery view. But the feature had a few problems - you couldn't zoom in, and it didn't fill the entire screen. We have now updated the gallery to fix these issues, and added a few new features!

Firstly, the UI now takes up all available screen space, so the images will be as large as possible. You can also click anywhere on a picture to zoom in, and click again to zoom out. Try it on the below screenshot.

For posts that have embedded galleries, you can now swipe through images on mobile devices. If you're on a phone or tablet, you can try it below.

Finally, pressing the browser's back button on mobile and desktop will now close the gallery (you can also press the Escape key on desktop). Let us know in the comments if you experience any bugs with the new interface.