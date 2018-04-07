Developers with apps on the Play Store can set up promo codes to give users a paid app or an in-app product for free — if they live in an eligible country. But the list of countries where developers can issue Play Store promo codes is expanding at a quick pace. Seven countries (Argentina, Chile, Peru, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, and Romania) were added to the fold in the past few weeks alone, and now four more countries are part of the list: Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Here's the full list of the 37 countries where developers can issue Play Store promo codes:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

As always, it's important to remember that the list of countries above is where developers can issue Play Store promo codes. Redemption of promo codes is available worldwide. Developers in Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam now have a new way to entice use and engagement of their apps.