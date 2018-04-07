Developers with apps on the Play Store can set up promo codes to give users a paid app or an in-app product for free — if they live in an eligible country. But the list of countries where developers can issue Play Store promo codes is expanding at a quick pace. Seven countries (Argentina, Chile, Peru, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, and Romania) were added to the fold in the past few weeks alone, and now four more countries are part of the list: Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.
Here's the full list of the 37 countries where developers can issue Play Store promo codes:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vietnam
As always, it's important to remember that the list of countries above is where developers can issue Play Store promo codes. Redemption of promo codes is available worldwide. Developers in Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam now have a new way to entice use and engagement of their apps.
