TWRP is the tool of choice for everything from flashing custom ROMs to backing up your phone. Last time we covered the project, it added support for the Moto X4. Since then, a few more devices have been added, including the Sony Xperia XA2 and Verizon Wear24 smartwatch.

Without further ado, here are the newly-supported phones and watches:

Verizon Wear24 (dorado)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (whyred)

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 (scorpio)

Sony Xperia XA2 (pioneer)

You can download TWRP for any of these devices from the above links, or grab the TWRP app from the widget below.