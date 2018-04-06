Bethesda's collectible card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends has a brand new expansion available. It's called Houses of Morrowind, and it brings 149 new cards that have been designed to capture the essence of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. This expansion also introduces 5 new mechanics to master and three new puzzle sets to test your wits on. So prepare yourself, because it looks like this journey to Vvardenfell brings a lot of new and interesting changes to the game.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends – House of Morrowind went live on the Play Store recently and it is clear that it brings with it a wide range of new mechanics and features. This means there are a lot of details to cover, which may be too much to unpack for the casual players out there. So it's probably best to break everything down point by point.

Three-attribute cards – For the first time, create decks using up to three attributes instead of two! Each of the five three-attribute factions not only creates new deckbuilding possibilities, but also comes with its own distinctive playstyle.

– For the first time, create decks using up to three attributes instead of two! Each of the five three-attribute factions not only creates new deckbuilding possibilities, but also comes with its own distinctive playstyle. Ash Creatures – Intimidating monstrosities hailing from deep within the Red Mountain, some of which lend their true strengths to players that control creatures with 5 or more power.

– Intimidating monstrosities hailing from deep within the Red Mountain, some of which lend their true strengths to players that control creatures with 5 or more power. Gods – Call mighty beings to your aid, such as Vivec or the vengeful Dagoth Ur!

– Call mighty beings to your aid, such as Vivec or the vengeful Dagoth Ur! New Keyword: Rally – Buff creature cards in your hand whenever a Rallying creature attacks, paving the way for stronger and stronger allies to join your ranks!

– Buff creature cards in your hand whenever a Rallying creature attacks, paving the way for stronger and stronger allies to join your ranks! New Mechanic: Betray – Actions with Betray are so nice, you can play them twice. There’s only one catch, however: To play a copy of a Betray action, you’ll have to sacrifice one of your own creatures!

– Actions with Betray are so nice, you can play them twice. There’s only one catch, however: To play a copy of a Betray action, you’ll have to sacrifice one of your own creatures! New Mechanic: Plot – Cards with the Plot mechanic have a special ability that triggers if you already played another card in the same turn. Splash in a few inexpensive cards (or ones that put new cards into your hand) and your Plot will come to fruition in no time!

– Cards with the Plot mechanic have a special ability that triggers if you already played another card in the same turn. Splash in a few inexpensive cards (or ones that put new cards into your hand) and your Plot will come to fruition in no time! New Mechanic: Exalt – Creatures with Exalt function like any normal card. Invest a little extra magicka when playing them, however, and they can come out stronger than before! On top of that, Exalted creatures also help trigger powerful abilities of other cards.

As you can see, there are a ton of new features, but what isn't mentioned in that bullet list are the 3 new solo challenge puzzle sets. The first puzzle is offered free of charge, but if you want to pick up the other two, you will have to purchase them for $9.99 a piece. Each one contains 10 challenges that grant special rewards. Oh, and that's not all, there have also been a few changes made to the arena mode, which is explained further here.

Now, I can't tell you whether or not all of these changes are a good or a bad thing as I don't really get down with CCGs. But as an outsider looking in it's clear that The Elder Scrolls: Legends – House of Morrowind offers plenty of new content to explore with some exciting changes to the overall mechanics of the game. I would imagine it will take a while before players find the new meta, but I suppose that is half the fun, trying out new decks and strategies to see what works best.