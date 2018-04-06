Android TV apps aren't coming out as frequently as they were a few years ago, but occasionally an interesting TV app or game will appear on the Play Store. CNBC, a popular cable channel centered around coverage of financial markets, has offered an Android app since 2010. Now the company has released an Android TV version, allowing users to watch the current broadcast or on-demand content.

Here's the changelog for the first release:

Thank you for using CNBC! We are excited to bring your favorite CNBC news and shows to Android TV. - Watch breaking business and finance news clips

- Watch Live CNBC TV with your cable provider log in

- Watch your favorite CNBC shows, including Mad Money, Squawk Box, Shark Tank, The Profit, and American Greed

- Search for clips and TV shows with your voice, using your remote

You can download it from the Play Store below, or from APKMirror. As mentioned in the changelog, you'll need a cable login to watch content.