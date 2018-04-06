The first week of April is coming to a close, which means that we have one more round of app sales to get through before the weekend. Today's list is small-ish, but it includes Final Fantasy IX (all by itself, for some reason). Otherwise, it's a pretty boring collection, but that's how it goes sometimes. Anyway, enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all next week.

Free

Apps

  1. Speed View GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  2. BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
  4. GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  5. InstaCam Pro - Camera Selfie $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  6. Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
  7. Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
  8. TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  9. Quick Reminder Pro : To Do Notes Reminder Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  10. Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  11. Thai phrasebook - Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  12. AudD $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  13. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. X- the game $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Save The Bunnies $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Preschooler. All-in-One $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
  4. Sally's Law $2.49 -> Free; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cartoon Farm 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  2. Gradient Live - Minimalistic, Animating, Elegant $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  3. Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Halloween Cemetery 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Flat Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Flox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Rulix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Meebon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  9. Oval - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
  10. Pillow - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
  11. Bits - Icon Pack Oreo $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Learn Japanese: Speak Language, Grammar, Kanji Pro $7.49 -> $3.99; 3 days
  2. CPU Monitor PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  3. GO Boy Pro - GBC Emulator $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Learn Spanish Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  5. BlackJack Trainer Pro $5.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
  6. CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. CURSO PARA LEER MÚSICA - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  11. Learn how to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. Learn how to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. Read Music PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  15. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  16. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  17. Touchless Notifications Pro - SALE 50% OFF $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days

Games

  1. House Arrest detective board game $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. Endless RPG: Dungeon Generator for D&D/Pathfinder $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Codeword Puzzles,Cipher Games $5.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  5. Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Braveland Pirate $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Braveland Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $20.99 -> $11.99; 6 days
  9. Where's My Monster? $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. RC Land - Quadcopter FPV Race $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Draft - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  2. Sketchy - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days