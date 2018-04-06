Article Contents
The first week of April is coming to a close, which means that we have one more round of app sales to get through before the weekend. Today's list is small-ish, but it includes Final Fantasy IX (all by itself, for some reason). Otherwise, it's a pretty boring collection, but that's how it goes sometimes. Anyway, enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all next week.
Free
Apps
- Speed View GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- InstaCam Pro - Camera Selfie $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Quick Reminder Pro : To Do Notes Reminder Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Thai phrasebook - Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- AudD $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- X- the game $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Save The Bunnies $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Preschooler. All-in-One $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Sally's Law $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cartoon Farm 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Gradient Live - Minimalistic, Animating, Elegant $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Halloween Cemetery 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Flat Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Flox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rulix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Meebon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Oval - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Pillow - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Bits - Icon Pack Oreo $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Learn Japanese: Speak Language, Grammar, Kanji Pro $7.49 -> $3.99; 3 days
- CPU Monitor PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- GO Boy Pro - GBC Emulator $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Learn Spanish Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- BlackJack Trainer Pro $5.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- CURSO PARA LEER MÚSICA - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Learn how to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Learn how to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Read Music PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Touchless Notifications Pro - SALE 50% OFF $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
Games
- House Arrest detective board game $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Endless RPG: Dungeon Generator for D&D/Pathfinder $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Codeword Puzzles,Cipher Games $5.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Braveland Pirate $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Braveland Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $20.99 -> $11.99; 6 days
- Where's My Monster? $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- RC Land - Quadcopter FPV Race $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Draft - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Sketchy - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
