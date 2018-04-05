The smartphone market is extremely saturated at this point, so it's not often we see something actually unique. Xiaomi makes plenty of regular phones, but it has also produced a few wild devices like the Mi Mix family. It appears that another strange phone from Xiaomi is on the way - one tailored to gamers.

Black Shark Technologies is a newly-formed smartphone company funded by Xiaomi, and is expected to announce a gaming smartphone very soon. The idea of a gaming-centric smartphone is nothing new, but most of them are just regular phones tweaked to improve performance (like the Razer Phone). There have been a few phones with the look and feel of a handheld console, like the Sony Xperia Play and infamous Nokia N-Gage. It's not clear at this time what form factor the rumored phone will take.

According to GizmoChina, the phone will have a Snapdragon 845 processor, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and Android 8.0 Oreo. It will be available in three configurations - 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The phone will also come with "Shark Space," an app similar to Game Center on iOS and Play Games on Android.

This post previously contained images believed to be the smartphone, but they were actually from a 2015 gaming tablet.