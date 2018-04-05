The smartphone market is extremely saturated at this point, so it's not often we see something actually unique. Xiaomi makes plenty of regular phones, but it has also produced a few wild devices like the Mi Mix family. It appears that another strange phone from Xiaomi is on the way - one tailored to gamers.

Black Shark Technologies is a newly-formed smartphone company funded by Xiaomi, and is expected to announce a gaming smartphone very soon. The idea of a gaming-centric smartphone is nothing new, but most of them are just regular phones tweaked to improve performance (like the Razer Phone). There have been a few phones with the look and feel of a handheld console, like the Sony Xperia Play and infamous Nokia N-Gage. It's not clear at this time what form factor the rumored phone will take.

According to GizmoChina, the phone will have a Snapdragon 845 processor, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and Android 8.0 Oreo. It will be available in three configurations - 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The phone will also come with "Shark Space," an app similar to Game Center on iOS and Play Games on Android.