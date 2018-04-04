Smartphones are getting more and more expensive, but flagships from a year or two ago are still good devices - I should know, my main phone is still a 2016 Google Pixel. If you've been looking for an inexpensive phone, or even a secondary/backup device, today might be your lucky day. Daily Steals currently has several refurbished Motorola phones on sale at steep discounts, when you use our exclusive coupon codes.

First up is the Moto Z Play, with a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 32GB of expandable storage, and 3GB of RAM. It first shipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but now runs Android 7.1.1 (with an Oreo update coming at some point). The phone received praise for its large 3,510mAh battery, which should last two days for most people. Daily Steals has it for $159.99, but it drops to $139.99 when you use coupon code APZPLAY20.

Next is the Moto Z Droid Edition, which has a Snapdragon 820 processor, 5.5-inch 1440p screen, 32GB of expandable storage, 3GB of RAM, and a 2,600 mAh battery. Like the Z Play, it shipped with Android Marshmallow, but now has Android 7.1.1 with an Oreo update on the way. While the Z Droid is faster and thinner than the Z Play, its battery is much smaller. The phone costs $169.99 from Daily Steals, but if you use the APZDROID20 coupon, it drops to $149.99.

Finally we have the Moto Z Force Droid Edition, which is a more durable version of the above Moto Z phone. It has the same Snapdragon 820 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and 5.5-inch 1440p display. However, the Z Force has a shatterproof screen and a larger battery (3,500mAh). Considering it's the same price as the Moto Z ($149.99) when you use coupon code APZFORCE30, you should probably get this instead.

Keep in mind that all of the above phones are refurbished and in fully working condition, but may have minor scratches or scuffs. Every purchase comes with a $10 coupon for a future Daily Steals purchase. You can buy the phones from the links below.