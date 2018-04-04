Right now, Amazon has a few products on sale that might interest you if you're the kind of person who is thinking of upgrading their smart home. There are two robot vacuums — one from Eufy and another from Ecovacs — that are going for $200 and $180, respectively, as well as a Genie smart speaker and a smart plug from Eufy that are also 33% and 18% off, respectively. The Ecovacs vacuum in particular is a pretty good deal, since it's the upgraded version of the Wirecutter's pick for "best robot vacuum" and yet comes out cheaper than the older model by $15 with a coupon code. (Amazon had a great deal on the older model a couple of weeks ago for the same price as the current deal on the new model.)

Here's the full list of products:

It wasn't too long ago when owning a robot to vacuum the house or turning the lights on with a voice command was something that only existed on The Jetsons. If you want to bring your home out of the stone age, go ahead and take advantage of these discounts from the source links below.