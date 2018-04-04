Welcome to Wednesday. Another round of app sales is in order, and after Monday's, today's is a nice break. Still, there are some good options in here, so be checking for those. Peruse at your leisure and I'll see you all on Friday.

Free

Apps

  1. Ekstar App Backup & Restore $1.49 -> Free; 4 days

Games

  1. Dinosaurs Flashcards V2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  2. Vehicles Flashcards V2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  3. Deadman Diaries $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Age of Civilizations Africa $1.95 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Ekstar 2048 $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  7. MathLand Full Version: Mental Math Games for kids $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Divinerz: Sudoku $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
  9. Linia $1.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  2. Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Glos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  4. Mumber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  5. Nougat Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> $1.49; 2 days
  2. VitaPulse - Heart Rate Monitor $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  3. Widget Manager for Galaxy S8 & S9 $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  4. Easy Parental Control Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  5. Calls Blacklist PRO - Call Blocker $1.99 -> $1.39; 4 days
  6. Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $7.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
  7. Dr.eye 譯典通 $9.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
  8. Advanced Sport Training Calendar $4.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Arabic Verb Conjugator Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  10. Framelapse Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  11. 3D Ball Compass Ad-Free $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  12. Oh She Glows - Healthy Recipes $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  13. MailDroid Pro - Email Application $11.99 -> $6.99; 7 days
  14. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours
  2. Death Squared $5.49 -> $3.49; 2 days
  3. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Block Out HD Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Collect or Die $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Drawtopia Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. Pichon: The Bouncy Bird - Cute Puzzle Platformer $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  9. Wormster Dash $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Flying Theme IU for Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
  2. Glass Waves Icon Mask - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. Glassy Icon Mask - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  4. Moonlit Icon Mask - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  2. Giocomisto Betting Tips Special VIP $124.99 -> $59.99; 7 days