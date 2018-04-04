The carrier unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are getting Android 8.0 Oreo today. Samsung promised all S8, S8+, and Note 8 devices would receive an Oreo update by mid-April, and they seem to be delivering. S8 and S8+ devices on Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T were all updated in March, and the unlocked Note 8 got the update yesterday.
Reports have been coming in from our readers that their own devices have received the update. While for most, the headlining feature of the update is the new Android version, it does come with a number of other changes, like improvements to biometric unlock method security and a more customizable always-on display.
You can review the full change notes for both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ on Samsung's update pages.
- Thanks:
- Victor,
- Dhruv
