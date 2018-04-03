Snapchat hasn't been doing well lately. The recent redesign received almost universal criticism, the company's stock price continues to fall, and layoffs have become common. For those of you still using the app regularly, you can now do group video chats with up to 16 people.

This appears to be another move to pull users away from other services - specifically Facebook Messenger, Skype, and Houseparty. Snap says the feature will be rolling out globally this week, so if you don't have it yet, you won't have to wait long.