Over the past few days, OnePlus has been leaking details of its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 6. The company revealed that the phone would indeed have a notch, then established that it would indeed be called 'OnePlus 6.' In its latest post, OnePlus has confirmed the 6's performance-related specifications: the Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and up to a whopping 256GB of storage.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau published a post earlier today entitled 'Our Pursuit of Burdenless Speed.' Most of it just discusses how OnePlus is committed to producing a smooth and powerful user experience, even creating a specialized team called Team FSE (Fast, Stable, Efficient) for this very effort. But the main takeaway from this is the specs mentioned.

The Snapdragon 845 announcement isn't a surprise; every single 2018 Android flagship will have it, and it was already rumored to be present here. The 8GB of RAM isn't either, as the OnePlus 5T already had 6GB and 8GB models dependent on storage size. But OnePlus has never made a phone with 256GB of storage before; the 5T had 64GB and 128GB options available, but 256GB takes it to a whole other level. Who needs microSD expansion now?

There's still no word on a release date for the OnePlus 6, but given the amount of information OnePlus has been 'leaking,' it's only a matter of time before the company runs out of stuff to say about the phone.