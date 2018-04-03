The number of points awarded to Google Maps Local Guides for submitting reviews is doubling from five to 10, Google announced in a blog post today. Google says the change is rolling out "over a few weeks."

This is the latest development in an ongoing campaign to increase user-submitted content. Back in October, the Local Guides program added badges for different types of contributions, and Maps increased the amount of points awarded for "detailed reviews"—those longer than 200 characters—from the base five up to 10 in November. Points for those detailed reviews are doubling, too, from 10 to 20.

Points in the Local Guides program are used to determine each Guide's level—the more contributions a user has, the more points, and so the greater his or her level. Higher levels come with perks, like being allowed to preview new Maps features before other users.