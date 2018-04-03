We're well into the era of USB Type-C now, but not all Type-C chargers are created equal. It can be hard to find an inexpensive spare charger with support for USB-PD. That's the charging standard used on the Pixels, Essential Phone, Pixelbook, Macbook, and more. You can get some of Aukey's USB-PD chargers today for as much as 25% off with coupon codes.
There are three chargers on sale today, ranging in output from 27W up to 46W. Make sure to use these coupon codes at checkout.
- AUKEY USB C Charger with 46W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 — $26.24 with code AUKEYPD0 (25% off)
- AUKEY USB-C Charger with 27W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 — $16.93 with code AUKEYPD8 (23% off)
- AUKEY USB-C Car Charger with 27W USB-C Power Delivery — $14.99 with code AUKEYPD9 (25% off)
The 46W charger is powerful enough to charge a laptop like the Pixelbook or Macbook in addition to phones. The others will be fine to charge your phone and other small devices like a Nintendo Switch. You'll also want to pick up some Type-C to C cables for these plugs. All three items have Prime shipping and are on sale through April 6th.
