Unlocked Android phones typically receive faster updates, as they are not subject to carrier update testing. Despite this, unlocked Samsung phones in the US are almost always updated after the carrier models, and this time is no exception.
Android 8.0 Oreo is finally rolling out to the unlocked Note8 - after the Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile versions already received the update. The OTA is roughly 1.1GB in size, and should be identical to the other Note8 Oreo updates (minus the carrier bloatware).
Thanks Sebastian for the screenshots!
Better late than never, I suppose. Let us know in the comments if your unlocked Note8 has Oreo yet.
- Thanks:
- Dustin,
- Joe Kester,
- Sebastian
