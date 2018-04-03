Adobe Lightroom CC is one of the most competent mobile photo editors out there, and it's gained some additional functionality today. The app has been updated to version 3.4, adding new RAW Profiles, Camera Matching Profiles, and Creative Profiles. The update also adds sliders for sharpness control and film grain simulation, among other improvements.

Creative Profiles are something casual users will probably get a lot of mileage out of. They're a lot like the filters (or "looks," or whatever your photo editor of choice calls them) you're probably familiar with, and they're actually pretty tasteful. If you're looking for something a little more impactful, the new film grain and sharpness sliders might be up your alley.

The update also adds "enhanced control over Lightroom CC Web shares" and fixes some bugs. You can see the full changelog here.

- Profiles: Control color & tonality with profiles; Select one of the 7 brand-new Adobe Raw profiles for a precise foundation or one of the available Camera Matching profiles to match the look and feel of your camera, or for both raw and non-raw photos, use one of the 40 brand-new Creative Profiles to add unique style

-Grain: Add photographic film grain

-Details: Apply sharpening & noise reduction

-Enhanced control over Lightroom CC Web shares

- Integration with Adobe Camera Raw 10.3

- Bug fixes - Profiles: Control color & tonality with profiles; Select one of the 7 brand-new Adobe Raw profiles for a precise foundation or one of the available Camera Matching profiles to match the look and feel of your camera, or for both raw and non-raw photos, use one of the 40 brand-new Creative Profiles to add unique style-Grain: Add photographic film grain-Details: Apply sharpening & noise reduction-Enhanced control over Lightroom CC Web shares- Integration with Adobe Camera Raw 10.3- Bug fixes

You can grab the latest version of Lightroom CC at APK Mirror.