MARVEL Strike Force

Android Police coverage: Get ready for battle, 'MARVEL Strike Force' is officially available on the Play Store

FoxNext Games' MARVEL Strike Force is a free-to-play strategic combat game that is very similar to DC Legends: Battle for Justice. It is your job to recruit your strike force and form a squad of powerful Marvel superheroes and villains. As you outfit and upgrade your team, they will become even stronger, which should help with progression, at least until the grind kicks in.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $149.99

In MARVEL Strike Force, ready for battle alongside allies and arch-rivals in this action-packed, visually-stunning free-to-play game for your phone or tablet. An assault on Earth has begun and Super Heroes and Super Villains are working together to defend it. It’s time to fight. Gather your squad and prepare for the battle to save Earth.

Card Quest

Android Police coverage: The card-based dungeon crawling adventure game 'Card Quest' has been ported to Android

Card Quest is a new single-player card-based dungeon crawler with old-school pixel graphics and a dash of roguelite gameplay. This is a port, but thankfully the UI has been tweaked so that the tiny text on each card is easily readable on small screens thanks to the addition of a zooming function. The card-based gameplay is satisfying, and there is plenty of depth to the title thanks to a wide range of customization options.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Card Quest is a dungeon crawling adventure game with unique card combat. Play with a variety of unique character classes, and customize decks to fit your playstyle. Explore the strategic depth of tactical roguelike gameplay, and crush your enemies. Play as a Rogue, Wizard, Fighter or Hunter.

Death Squared

Android Police coverage: SMG Studio's co-op puzzle game 'Death Squared' is out

SMG Studio's Death Squared is a humorous and enjoyable puzzle game. It is available for the Shield TV, though it requires two controllers in order to play it on this platform. Of course, if you plan on playing on a touchscreen device, you can enjoy both the co-op gameplay and the single-player mode that affords you an easy way to control both bots in the game.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Death Squared is a puzzle game for 1 or 2 people about coordination, cooperation, and robot explosions. SMG Studio’s first console game is now available to play on your phone.

80+ puzzling levels that unfold via a fully voiced story

Additional vault levels that are almost too hard for human comprehension

Voice acting by Ricepirate (look him up he’s funny)

Original music score by Brad Gentle

Customisable hats. Because everyone loves hats

Robot Explosions.

Optimized to work with Bluetooth controllers

Candleman

Android Police coverage: CMGE Group Limited's puzzle-platformer 'Candleman' is a great game no one has heard of

CMGE Group Limited's puzzle-platformer Candleman not only contains a wonderfully adorable story about a candle with only a little wick left to burn, but also some fantastic gameplay that offers just enough challenge to justify a bunch of replayability. If you love puzzle-platformers, don't hesitate to pick this one up.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

As one of the 8 Best Upcoming Games You've Never Heard Of, the game Candleman will bring you an immersive adventure experience with distinct subjects, profound stage-designing and 4K-level frames and pictures in the mood of Zen. In its magic scenes as in a dream or in a movie, a candle with faint flames looks for his way forward constantly for the hopes in his heart, groping endless darkness with his memory of only 10 seconds.

Old Man's Guilt

Old Man's Guilt is another puzzle-platformer for today's game roundup, and it too offers some fantastic gameplay along with an intriguing story. As the name would suggest, this release focuses on an old man's story from an unknown island, and it is your job to reach the end of the island and figure out why the old man is residing there in the first place.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

"My name is Wooji. I had a reason to come here before I got too old." Old Man's Guilt is a puzzle-platformer. Solve simple puzzles and avoid traps. Focus on the old man's story from an unknown island. Various environments ensure it's never a dull moment. You'll find out at the end of the island why the old man had to come here.

Umiro

Diceroll Studios' Umiro is the latest game to be published by Devolver Digital, and it really is a sight to behold. It takes its graphical design cues from the popular puzzle game Monument Valley, but that is where the similarities end. The gameplay is entirely different, as the central mechanic will have you drawing paths through its beautiful worlds to collect crystals and reach a checkpoint. This can be tough to do thanks to the many obstacles obstructing your most direct routes, which is where the puzzling aspects come into play as you will have to think out your movement.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Huey and Satura find themselves lost in the colorless world of Umiro with no memory of their past or how they arrived in this mysterious place. Guide the two intrepid schoolmates through striking labyrinths and puzzling landscapes to recover the sacred crystals and restore vibrancy back to Umiro and return their memory piece by piece.

Lichtspeer

Noodlecake Studios' Lichtspeer is billed as a "fast-paced lightspear-throwing simulator," and I have to say the developers have nailed the completely made-up genre. For the most part, this plays a lot like a classic arcade game as you will be tasked with throwing spear after spear at the hordes of enemies coming your way. There are 60 levels to work your way through, with 10 upgradable Lichtpowers for you to unlock.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

LICHTSPEER is a fast-paced lightspear-throwing simulator set in an ancient germanic future. Get ready to feel that beloved 80’s arcade rush in this brutal, stylish and psychedelic adventure. In a land filled with Penguin Vikings, Wurst Zombies, and Hipster Ice Giants, survival is an art.

JYDGE

10tons' newest twin-stick shooter JYDGE was first released on Steam back in October of 2017, and just this week it landed on the Play Store. You get to play the part of a futuristic judge/cop that is very reminiscent of the comic book character Judge Dredd. Your job is to rid the city of evil crime doers while also saving as many innocents as possible, which of course entails shooting a ton of bad guys.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Build your JYDGE. Enter Edenbyrg. Get out alive. JYDGE is a lawful but awful roguehate top-down shooter where you get to build your own cybernetic JYDGE and eradicate crime in the never-sleeping megacity of Edenbyrg. Create your own play-style by augmenting your JYDGE, modifying your Gavel rifle, and choosing fearless companions to suit the tasks at hand.

CUBE SOCCER AR

Brosvision's Cube Soccer AR is the first of only two augmented reality games this week. It is an AR soccer game that you play by yourself against the AI or with a friend on the same device. Unlike real soccer, this is a turn-based affair that has you aligning your 3 players so that you can try to score a goal on each of your turns.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

CUBE SOCCER AR is turn-based soccer with cube players. Pure, simple, fun. NO ADS. NO IAPs.

Soccer physics in AUGMENTED REALITY

1 device MULTIPLAYER (2 device MULTIPLAYER coming soon.)

AI opponent in SINGLE PLAYER

Works on ARCore compatible devices only

Band of Badasses: Run & Shoot

Band of Badasses: Run & Shoot is an endless runner from WHAT (games) that focuses on run and gun platforming gameplay. Like most endless runners you will want to collect as much in-game currency as possible during each playthrough so that you can afford the optional power-ups that are almost necessary for optimal advancement. Thankfully there are no in-app purchases included with the release, so everything you unlock in the game is done so through gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Are you Badass enough to save the world?! Choose one of 6 awesome action heroes and begin an endless run-and-gun adventure to free Earth from alien invaders. You’ll laugh at the wild comic characters as you jump from one action-packed shooter stage to the next in Band of Badasses.

AZ Rockets

AZ Rockets is the sequel to Itatake.com's minimal arcade game 99 Rockets. If you are unfamiliar with the first title, then let me explain the gameplay. Basically, you must thrust your arrow into all of the scattered letters and word fragments so that you clear the board. This can be challenging to accomplish thanks to the forced path of the arrow. This means you have to tap on the screen at just the right time to launch yourself at precisely the right angle to hit those letters. And if you don't perform this task fast enough, your timer will run out, which adds another layer of difficulty that keeps the gameplay challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece (one time purchase removes ads)

--

AZ Rockets is a minimalistic and challenging game with easy to understand game mechanics, built in the spirit of our previous game 99 Rockets. Just tap the screen to fire the rockets and hit the targets of letters. Download the game and take the lead in this expedition through a stylish space where geometry, music and sound effects builds a pleasant atmosphere. Enjoy the journey.

Pocket Bowling

Ketchapp's Pocket Bowling is a casual bowling game that uses swipe mechanics for the controls. Just swipe up on the screen to throw your ball towards the pins, and you are golden. The challenge ramps up quickly, so you will want to micromanage the different types of swipes available to you so that you can pick up the odd spare here and there.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

The ultimate arcade bowling game. Swipe'n'throw the ball to clear out the board from every pin. How many can you do in a row? Collect stars to unlock new balls. Take challenges to unlock new board skins. Improve your skills and become the master of the board. Beat the world leaderboard to become the Bowling star. Easy to learn, hard to master.

Jelly Copter

The creators of Subway Surfers have released a new game on the Play Store called Jelly Copter. It plays similarly to the majority of endless runners and Flappy Bird clones on the Play Store. It's definitely a casual arcade game best played in short bursts that should appeal to a mass audience thanks to its cute graphics and intuitive gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

--

Fly, flap and flee as fast as you can, but watch out. How long will you survive before you crash? FLAP your way to glory and beat your friends’ high scores. DODGE sudden obstacles, stinky cheese and flaming chilis. COLLECT all the wacky characters for maximum flappy fun. Think you can fly the furthest? Good luck, my flappy friend.

ONE PIECE Bounty Rush

Bandai Namco's latest release on the Play Store is called ONE PIECE Bounty Rush, and it takes your favorite One Piece characters and stuffs them into a multiplayer-focused game where teams of up to four players can face off against one another. The odd camera angle may take a little getting used to, but other than that this is a solid multiplayer experience.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $44.99

--

Take the loot you pirate. Teams of up to four players face off in the first One Piece game of its kind. Experience the most exciting multiplayer real-time battle action game ever, and teamwork is the key to victory. Rush to grab more Berry coins than your enemies to reach victory.

Heroes of Rings: Dragons War

Kongregate's Heroes of Rings: Dragons War is a new free-to-play turn-based RPG that heavily relies on hero collecting mechanics for its strategic gameplay. If you are at all familiar with Big Fish Games' Dungeon Boss, then you should have a good idea how this release works. As you collect new heroes, you can customize them with powerful rings that can be upgraded and combined in order to create the most powerful team possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

--

Heroes of Rings is a turn-based RPG with hero collection, introducing a unique battle system allowing you to easily develop complex strategies based on the heroes you use, their skills, and the turns left until the enemies attack. Collect powerful Heroes and customize them with Rings.

Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG

Wonder Knights VIP plays just like the majority of free-to-play top-down shooters on the Play Store, but it includes an interesting twist. You see, instead of controlling a ship you control 3 separate heroes who move all at once. As you advance, you will earn new upgrades for these heroes which can be used to set each one up as a different class. That way you can put a tank in the front so that you take less damage while your other two characters destroy everything in their path.

Monetization: $3.49 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

--

In an impressive vertical side scrolling shooter gameplay, you’ll be responsible of the triple heroes called Wonder Knights and their adventure. As one of the best shooting games this year, this arcader assures hours and hours of amazing fun, packed into stunning graphics, unique and thrilling artwork, great amount of upgrades, weapons and battle shot moments that will excite you to the fullest.

Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd is a drop-dead gorgeous spectacle fighter for Android that plays similarly to the classics in this genre such as Devil May Cry and Bayonetta. You see, the hack and slash gameplay is more about how cool you look while performing different maneuvers with finesse and style over how quickly you can beat your enemies and the game. So while the gameplay is a hoot slightly muddied by the game's free-to-play aspects, the graphics and how fantastic your moves look in action are the real draw here.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

On earth, a catastrophe known as the "Honkai" has plagued mankind throughout history. You will take on the role as captain of the mighty battleship Hyperion, commanding an elite team of Valkyries in battle against the Honkai, and embarking on a journey to save the world.

Galactic Frontline

NetEase Games' Galactic Frontline is a new free-to-play real-time strategy game for Android that contains the classic 3 race setup for a traditional RTS experience. You can take on other players from around the world while you build and command an interstellar fleet. There are over 50 different combat units and tactical escort vessels to collect, plus you have an epic sci-fi storyline to explore.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

As the battle begins, both sides’ ships will occupy opposite ends of the map. Each captain will command a ship, up to 4 tactical escort vessels, and up to 6 combat units. Producing units and using skills requires energy. Energy cost, maximum energy level and regeneration rates vary based on time, upgrades, and map features.

MLB TAP SPORTS BASEBALL 2018

It must be baseball season already as Glu has recently released their latest version of MLB Tap Sports Baseball. This means all of your favorite teams and their updated rosters will now be included in this 2018 release. Sadly nothing from the 2017 game will carry over from your account, though you do receive a couple of extra #1 draft picks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Team up to build your roster and dominate the league in Tap Sports Baseball 2018. New Ways to Compete

Team up with a club for your chance to beat the best of the best

Create-A-Player lets YOU dominate the league

Test your MLB predictions in Pick’em to get extra rewards

Fan favorite Walk Off Hero is back and better than ever

SHOTONLINE GOLF:World Championship

Webzen's SHOTONLINE GOLF:World Championship aims to be a realistic golfing sim, but this description is difficult to swallow thanks to the ridiculous gear combining components that ape the tried and true free-to-play formula of endlessly collecting equipment so that you can combine it into more powerful gear. The graphics are great, and there is plenty to like for the more diehard golf fans, but honestly, the FTP elements bring down what could have been a great game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Introducing Shot Online Golf: World Championship, bringing the world of golf to the palm of your hand. Featuring superb graphics, realistic gameplay, 1v1 real-time challenges along with heaps of skills and items, Shot Online Golf is the ultimate mobile golf game. Show off your golf skills in a real-time friendly matches with your Facebook friends.

Chain Strike™

Chain Strike is the latest free-to-play strategic RPG from Com2uS to land on the Play Store. Like the majority of their releases you will have to deal with a plethora of in-app purchases, but beyond that, there is actually a lot to like about this release. Thanks to the heavy use of Chess-like elements that depend on your heroes class and abilities you will have a limited range of movement and attacks. This means that a balanced team of your own creation will work best, though you will have to discover what those combinations are.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

"One move forward. One step towards victory." Chain Strike, a turn-based tactical RPG.

Play strategic battles using Rook/Bishop/King/Knight/Queen who are now available as RPG characters.

Place up to 5 Guardians on the best strategic positions to attack simultaneously using a Pincer Attack.

Enjoy the battle of wits manually or with various auto-battle options provided.

HoloGrid: Monster Battle AR

HappyGiant's HoloGrid: Monster Battle AR is the second and last augmented reality game this week, not to mention the last game for today's roundup. It was designed to imitate the HoloChess game found in the original Star Wars movie. It combines collectible card game elements with strategy mechanics to create something fresh and new that also takes advantage of Android's implementation of AR.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

This new, Free-To-Play Version, is a 'Board game come to life" - featuring aspects of Collectible Card Games (CCG), Chess and other strategy games. Inspired by the legendary Star Wars “HoloChess” scene, the game was created by HappyGiant in collaboration with Academy Award VFX Director Phil Tippett, designer and animator of the “HoloChess” scenes from Star Wars and The Force Awakens.

