There's no question that in 2018 online private data can be easily intercepted by hackers. Case in point, the hacking group that recently hit Atlanta with a massive ransomware attack and is now threatening to wipe its government data clean, lest they pay a hefty sum.
Combine this with the fact that net neutrality is currently being fought over in court, and it's clear that users should do their part to make sure they're browsing the web as safely as they possibly can. To this end, one of the simplest approaches is to always surf with the protection of a VPN, or virtual private network.
But What Is a VPN?
For the uninitiated, VPNs create secure channels for you to browse the web free from the prying eyes of hackers, snoops, and your ISP (Internet Service Provider). Think of it like a private room from which you can do everything you'd normally do, like check your email, shop online, and so on, but only you have the key to it.
Since online privacy has become a major concern, a myriad of VPN solutions have flooded the market. And while most options will keep your browsing under wraps, some offer more nuanced protection than others — and some are flat-out useless.
Choosing the Right VPN
Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by BestVPN.org, VPNSecure built a reputation on being a reliable solution that not only encrypts your browsing activity from cybercriminals but also lets you surf anonymously and freely across the globe. They notoriously boast a zero log policy, meaning they don't keep any records of your browsing habits. This is a major point of contention with other VPNs (especially free versions) that claim not to keep logs, but are actually selling your data to eager advertisers. Lifetime plans for VPNSecure normally retail for $450, but tech deal site and VPN expert StackSocial is selling them at a massive 90 percent discount, lowering the final price to $34.99. For a limited time, you can also take an additional 15% off with code APVPN15.
If you're looking to upgrade your online protection, here's what VPNSecure brings to the table:
Top Features
Security
VPNSecure offers top-level encryption that not only keeps your data safe from hackers, but also protects against common cyber threats. Plus, VPNSecure's no log policy will have you resting assured that some faceless corporation isn't cataloging your browsing habits.
Bypass Geo-Blocking
In addition to encrypting your traffic, VPNSecure features a smart DNS component, which allows you to bypass those geo-restrictions that keep you from accessing censored content abroad. This means that you can travel overseas and still access your paid streaming services, like HBONOW and Hulu. Combined with its growing network of servers in more than 46 countries, torrent support, and unlimited bandwidth, VPNSecure is a reliable solution for accessing your favorite content abroad.
Most importantly, VPNSecure is Android-friendly and allows you to connect up to five devices to its servers simultaneously. This saves you from having to switch your VPN on-and-off between your devices, potentially leaving yourself vulnerable to attack.
Affordability
VPNSecure's lifetime plan normally runs for $450, which can be steep for some. But with this limited-time deal from StackSocial, this elite level of protection is much more accessible.
StackSocial is one of the most popular sites for purchasing VPNs, and has been featured in thousands of articles across the web. Check out their site now and grab this lifetime subscription to VPNSecure for only $34.99. Additionally, use coupon code APVPN15 for another 15% off.
